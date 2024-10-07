Esskay Beauty Launches First-Ever Book on Salon Profitability at Professional Beauty Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Esskay Beauty Resources, a leading name in India's beauty product distribution industry, has made a groundbreaking contribution to the salon industry with the launch of Salon Mastery: Unlock Path to Success. Written by Esskay's promoters, Ankit and Subham Virmani, the book was unveiled at the prestigious Professional Beauty Expo in Mumbai. It is the first book of its kind designed to help salon owners boost profitability and elevate their businesses.

In Salon Mastery, the Virmani brothers cover essential strategies for transforming an average salon into an extraordinary one. The book provides valuable insights into expanding salon operations, increasing customer retention rates, and building a brand in the competitive beauty industry. Other key topics include attracting high-value clients and earning repeat business—strategies drawn from the practices of the most successful salon owners in the field.

Esskay Beauty Resources, which has been a prominent force in the beauty industry for 22 years, distributes over 15 national and international brands, including RICA, Casmara, Skinora, Olivia Garden, and Mr. Barber. The company serves more than 20,000 salons across 350+ cities and 27 states in India.

At the launch event, Ankit Virmani, CEO of Esskay Beauty Resources, expressed his gratitude to the industry, saying, “This book is our way of giving back to the salon community. Over the past 22 years, we have received immense love and support, and we wanted to share the strategies that have led to success for top salon owners. We believe this book will help salon owners build trust with their customers, attract more high-ticket clients, and most importantly, achieve long-term success.”

The book was officially launched by prominent figures in the salon industry, including Mr. CK Kumaravel, Chairman of Naturals Salon, Ms. Renu Kant, Managing Director of Envi Salons, Ms. Santoshi, CEO of Plush Salons and Academy, Ms. Marisa Goel from Serena's Salon, and Ms. Unnati Singh from Mansi Beauty Academy and Salon. The event was attended by a distinguished group of industry professionals.

With Salon Mastery, Esskay Beauty Resources continues to lead the way in empowering salon businesses, offering invaluable insights and practical advice for success in today's competitive market.

