Estatebull Realtors Launches Highway Homes - A Premium Residential Project Near Noida International Airport

Sujanpur [India], October 18: Estatebull Realtors Private Limited proudly announces the launch of its latest residential project, Highway Homes, located in Sujanpur near the upcoming Noida International Airport. Spanning approximately 15 acres, this exclusive plot-based development offers premium investment opportunities in a well-connected, pollution-free environment, making it an ideal choice for people seeking a peaceful yet modern lifestyle.

Speaking at the launch, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Founder of Estatebull Realtors, shared, "Highway Homes is designed not only to enhance the living experience but also to contribute to the economic and infrastructural growth of this region. We see this project as the next Mahipalpur of Delhi, offering a great investment for the future."

Key Features & Amenities of Highway Homes -

* Gated residential society with 24/7 security

* Immediate registry and mutation, ensuring hassle-free ownership

* Pollution-free environment with ample greenery and fresh air

* Wide internal roads for easy navigation within the society.

* Fully developed plots with clear demarcations

* Well-connected to local transport, offering seamless access to key hubs

* Government electricity and well-developed waterlines

* Temple and park for residents to enjoy peaceful community spaces

* Streetlights for enhanced safety

The project is strategically positioned to offer excellent connectivity to local transport and essential hubs, providing a comfortable and convenient lifestyle for its residents. Targeted as a mid-range development, Highway Homes caters to a wide audience seeking an affordable yet premium residential experience. With pricing set at Rs. 18,900/- per square yard, it offers an exceptional value proposition for those looking to invest in a strategically located property near a key growth region.

The Highway Homes project is located near the Defence Industrial Corridor, an upcoming hub aimed at boosting India's self-reliance in defence production. This proximity offers residents significant economic opportunities, attracting further development and infrastructure enhancements to the region.

Estatebull Realtors, a trusted name in the real estate industry, brings its expertise in delivering high-quality developments, backed by Nimbus, a leader in the IT sector. This partnership allows Estatebull to integrate cutting-edge technological advancements into its projects, ensuring future-ready, smart communities built on innovation and trust.

Highway Homes presents a unique opportunity combining a strategic location, top-notch amenities, and competitive pricing. With limited plots available and high demand, interested buyers can book their plots with just 10% down payment and be part of a community designed for growth and modern living. Secure your investment in this rapidly developing area today.

For more information and booking inquiries, please visit - https://www.estatebull.com/

