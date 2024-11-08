Estatebull Realtors Launches Sandalwood Vista Farms: A Luxurious Retreat Embracing Nature and Sustainable Living Near Hindupur

SMPL

Hindupur [India], November 8: After the successful launch of Highway Homes & Gaura Enclave, Estatebull Realtors, is thrilled to announce the launch of Sandalwood Vista Farms, in partnership with Nimbus Agro Farms Private Limited. Located at the tranquil foothills near Hindupur, Sandalwood Vista Farms is a thoughtfully designed farm estate development that blends rural living with modern amenities, offering residents an immersive experience of nature and sustainability.

Nestled minutes from the renowned Lepakshi Temple and the bustling silk capital, Sandalwood Vista Farms spans over 40 acres of pristine greenery. With expansive farm estates rather than traditional plots, this project caters to families, nature enthusiasts, and individuals seeking an escape from urban life, embodying Estatebull Realtors' vision of reconnecting residents with nature in a luxury farm estate.

"We envision Sandalwood Vista Farms as a sanctuary where residents can embrace a holistic, sustainable lifestyle in harmony with nature," said Sandeep Kumar Prasad, Director of Estatebull Realtors. "It's an ideal choice for anyone desiring a luxury retreat from city life."

Key Amenities of Sandalwood Vista Farms -

Designed for holistic living, the site includes:

- Mud House Cottages,

- A Swimming Pool,

- Mud pottery activities,

- A Traditional Goshala,

- Watchtowers with Panoramic views.

- Additional amenities like a cafeteria, clay oven, mud bath, and rain shower offer an authentic and rejuvenating retreat experience.

The design of Sandalwood Vista Farms brings together the warmth of rustic charm with the sleek lines of modern architecture, resulting in a harmonious blend that celebrates both tradition and innovation. Drawing on natural materials like wood, clay, and stone, each structure resonates with the surrounding environment, creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. Expansive open spaces are thoughtfully integrated, offering a refreshing sense of freedom and connection to nature. This careful combination provides a living experience that is both timeless and forward-thinking, making Sandalwood Vista Farms an ideal sanctuary for those seeking a sustainable, luxurious retreat in a natural setting.

Also, what sets Sandalwood Vista Farms apart is its sustainability-focused infrastructure. Sustainability lies at the heart of Sandalwood Vista Farms. A planned 100x150x20 feet water reservoir and multiple borewells ensure water availability across the site's 50 acres, supporting both the residents and the surrounding environment.

About the Developer:

Estatebull Realtors has an impressive portfolio of successful projects, including Gaura Enclave, Shri Ganesha Enclave, and Highway Homes. Known for delivering exceptional quality, Estatebull Realtors combines its vision with the its Marketing Partner, Nimbus Agro Farms Private Limited, to bring Sandalwood Vista Farms to a discerning audience.

Sandalwood Vista Farms caters to the luxury farm estate segment, offering space at an attractive rate of Rs.179 per sq.ft. With farms ready for sale, interested buyers can secure their farm estates via online or on-site registration.

For further information, please visit - www.sandalwoodvistafarms.com,

https://www.estatebull.com/, www.nimbusagrofarms.in

