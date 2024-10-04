Estatebull Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Set to Unveil Gaura Enclave in Jattari - A Modern Residential Development Offering Premium Plots

SMPL

Jattari [India], October 4: Estatebull Realtors Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in the real estate market, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Gaura Enclave, an exciting new residential development situated in Jattari on 6th October, 2024. Spread over 20 acres, this premium project offers plots designed for customizable home builds, blending modern amenities with a tranquil, nature surrounded environment. Potential buyers are invited to explore the project firsthand.

The Gaura Enclave project reflects Estatebull's vision of creating modern residential spaces that strike a harmonious balance between nature and urban living. With plots offering customizable home designs, this project is ideal for families & young professionals who are looking for a peaceful yet connected environment. Situated within proximity to major highways and public transport, Gaura Enclave also benefits from its closeness to Noida International Airport, making it a highly convenient location for residents with frequent travel needs.

Estatebull's Founder, Sandeep Kumar Prasad, said "Gaura Enclave reflects our philosophy of integrating modern infrastructure with nature. It's designed for those who seek peace without compromising on modern amenities."

Gaura Enclave offers a variety of amenities aimed at enhancing the living experience. It includes -

* 24/7 security within a gated community,

* Well-paved internal roads,

* Recreational zones, and abundant green spaces, and parks,

* Consistent water supply,

* Underground Electricity,

* Underground Drainage System

Gaura Enclave stands out for several reasons such as -

* Prime Location: Strategically located near Noida International Airport, Gaura Enclave ensures unmatched convenience for frequent travellers.

* Excellent Connectivity: Its close proximity to major highways and public transportation makes it an ideal choice for families and professionals, providing easy access to nearby commercial hubs.

* Customizable Plots: The project offers the flexibility of customizable plots, allowing residents to design homes that reflect their personal style and needs.

* Competitive Pricing: With competitively priced plots, Gaura Enclave delivers an affordable yet premium residential experience, making it highly attractive to a wide range of homebuyers.

About Estatebull Realtors Pvt. Ltd. -

Estatebull Realtors Pvt. Ltd. has established a reputation for delivering high-quality residential projects, with a successful track record that includes popular developments like Shri Ganesha Enclave and Highway Homes. Known for timely delivery and a commitment to excellence, Estatebull consistently creates communities that integrate state-of-the-art infrastructure with natural environments. This commitment to quality and innovation has made Estatebull a trusted name in the Indian real estate sector.

Estatebull's success is further enhanced by its partnership with Nimbus, a prominent player in the IT industry known for its technological advancements. This unique collaboration between real estate and IT enables Estatebull to incorporate cutting-edge technology into its projects, resulting in modern, efficient, and future-ready living spaces. By combining expertise in both fields, Estatebull is driving a new vision of smart community living, built on the pillars of trust and technology.

For more information, please visit www.estatebull.com.

Gaura Enclave is ready for immediate booking, with a simple and transparent process that requires just a 10% initial payment to reserve a plot. The project is fully compliant with RERA regulations, ensuring that buyers have complete confidence in their investment. As a government-approved project, Gaura Enclave offers the security and credibility that buyers demand in today's real estate market. Book your plot today and secure your place in this premium residential community.

