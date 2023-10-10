ET F&B CONCLAVE, NORTH INDIA 2023 - Felicitating the F&B Business Leaders (40 under Forty) and Top Women Achievers

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], October 10: Restaurant industry is seeing a boom like never before. Some of the best food and beverage concepts are being introduced by talented young entrepreneurs across the country. ET F&B Conclave, North India 2023, is an initiative to reward and celebrate these innovative restaurateurs who are changing the dining out scene in their cities with amazing new concepts.

The evening of celebrations started with a panel discussion featuring some of the most prominent F&B personalities. The discussion involving acclaimed chef Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent, leading restaurateur Panchali Mahendra of Atelier Hospitality, chef and author Anahita Dhondy, popular chef, restaurateur and TV personality Kunal Kapur and Nightlife Critic - Times Food and Nightlife Awards, Amin Ali covered multiple topics.

Mahendra highlighted rise of women like her in hospitality industry in leadership roles delivering world class concepts. Dhondy elaborated how she got an idea to revive her community's cuisine while studying abroad. Chef Kapur explained what makes Indian cuisine and chefs one of India's biggest cultural ambassadors and Chef Mehrotra elaborated in what led to making of an iconic restaurant brand, Indian Accent. Ali insisted that restaurant industry needs a dedicated ministry and uniform laws across the country for ease of operations. It was a special moment for many young restaurateurs to meet and seek guidance from the best in industry. Young achievers present at the discussion were in for a memorable time as each of these stalwarts talked about various subjects concerning restaurant industry. It was a special moment for many restaurateurs to meet and seek guidance from the best in industry.

The conclave this year saw a special celebration of women achievers. The industry is seeing growing participation of women in leadership roles. The industry is also an equal opportunities provider for women across all the departments. It is one of the few sectors that promotes equal participation of women. The conclave witnessed some of the shining lights in F&B industry.

The night was followed by honouring 40 achievers under the age of Forty and selected women achievers from across North India. The ceremony had the Bollywood actor Chitrangada Singh, looking beautiful in a stunning dress, felicitated all the achievers. On being asked by the emcee about her love for food, Singh explained that she loved Thai food and liked going out to explore new outlets whenever her schedule permitted.

The ballroom at "Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport", was adorned with festive lights and colors, setting the mood for the occasion. The guests savoured a variety of scrumptious food and drinks, courtesy of celebration partners Rock & Storm and Lonewolf, as they exchanged views and insights on the F&B industry.

"ET F&B conclave was a great platform to hear the success stories of the some of the finest chef cum restaurant owners of today. What also made this conclave special was to recognise the women achievers who have successfully launched and managed their food and drink operations", quoted Ashwni Kumar Goela, Area General Manager, Delhi NCR, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia & General Manager, Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport

Black Mango India Designs was the design partner at the event.

ET F&B Business Leaders (40 under Forty), North-2023 & Top women Achievers, North-2023 - The objective of this research was to arrive at Top F&B business leaders and top women achievers from the restaurant and affiliate industry, across North India. The survey had multiple modules such as Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact file, and Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to analyze and arrive at the results of achievers from the F&B industry & affiliates. The study was conducted in the North India region for 6 weeks, starting from 1st week of August 2023. The present survey has been conducted by an independent research agency named Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd using the stated methodology for arriving at the given results.

