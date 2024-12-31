ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2024 Celebrates the Business Leaders of North India

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], December 31: True leaders are those who inspire others to dream big and work towards their goals. The Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited) initiative aims to identify leaders across north India in different professions, give platform to these luminaries in their respective fields of work so that their stories of success can transform the economy and society.

The felicitation ceremony was held on December 18th, 2024, at the Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place. The event was held in all its glory with an esteemed gathering of winners from across categories such as corporates, retail, fashion, education, health, etc.

The chosen ET Inspiring Leaders were felicitated by Chief Guest Anil Kapoor, actor & film producer. The Guest of Honour of the evening was Dr. Upasana Arora, CEO & MD, Yashoda Medicity and Vijay Chaudhary, Chairman of the Ram Rattan Group.

Yashoda Medicity, an initiative of Yashoda Group and one of the biggest Green building hospital in North India is being launched early next year. It is a 1200 bedded quarternary care, digitalized hospital with centralised command centre on 8 acres of land with aesthetic landscape. It has one of the largest modular Intensive Care Unit (250-bedded ICU) setup in South Asia in collaboration with Draeger along with 20 OT's. It'll be a transplant centre offering Heart, Lung, Kidney and Liver transplants.

Ram Rattan Group is redefining India's real estate landscape with gated farmhouses and villa communities at Naugaon, just an hour from Gurugram, off Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. By integrating sustainability, exclusivity, and nature-inspired living, the group creates spaces that blend luxury with long-term investment value.

Also, Wellness Partner for the ceremony was Dhruv Grover, MD of OSIM India, In an ever evolving world, it is important to understand the needs of people and provide them with better healthcare to improve their well-being which is what we strive for through our products

Dr. Basant Goel, visionary CEO of Goel Medicos and ANT Pharmaceuticals, is a globally renowned philanthropist and transformative leader in India's healthcare sector.

Dr. Taara Malhotra also graced the evening. A renowned life coach, Taara is an author, psychic & clairvoyant, who holds the esteemed title of Tarot Queen in the World Book of Records. She is one of the first psychic and energy healers to be featured on Discovery Channel from India.

The evening also had Ritu Soni Bhagat, She holds an MA in English Literature, a B.Ed, and has completed several other specialized courses from reputed institutions. She has extensive experience of teaching English language and literature in reputed schools. Her well researched out of the box book English Hinglish has combined education with entertainment and incapsulates ways for enhancing and improving English language.

Lexus New Delhi (Luxury Auto Partner)-Praveen Singhal CEO says, "Leadership is a continuous process of refinement, always pushing yourself to deliver more than the expected. At Lexus New Delhi, we embody this philosophy, crafting experiences that exceed expectations and inspire greatness. Experience the pursuit of perfection, with every drive."

List of Awardees

Ajay Kapur & Dr. Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh Delhi - Excellence in Quality Education

Akshay Verma & Arushi Verma of FITPASS - Excellence in Health, Wellness and Fitness

Aman Sahni of Sunshine Educational and Development Society - Excellence in Educational Leadership

Amit Bansal of Bharat Loan - Excellence in the field of Digital Lending

Dr. Amit Saxena of Sparsh Group of Institutions - Excellence in the field of Education

Dr. Amit Gupta of Jagannath International Management School (JIMS) - Visionary Leader in the Education Sector for 2024

Anand Gupta of Aamor Inox Ltd. - Excellence in Industrial Stainless-Steel Products Manufacturing

Ankit Agarwal of Spazeblends Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Modular Furniture

Arjun Nanda of YHATAW Real Estate Faciliators Pvt. Ltd. - Inspiring Real Estate Entrepreneur

Ashwarya Sharma of RB Lawcorp Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Legal Consultancy and Litigation (Indirect Tax GST)

Bharat Reddy Maddireddy of Voya Financials- Innovative Thinker and Inspiring Leader in AI & Cybersecurity

Big Daddy Entertainment - Leading Entertainment Destination

Bhupesh Nagarkoti of Fairfox IT Infra Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Real Estate in IT/ITES Category

Deep Sihag Sisai of AVPL International - Inspiring First Generation Entrepreneur

Deepak Bansal of Cantabil Retail India Ltd. - Excellence in Clothing and Textile

Dhruv Batra of Perfect Bread Group of Companies - Excellence in Quality (Bread & Bakery Products)

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University - Placement & Academic Excellence

Dr. Dilip Kumar of Vajirao IAS Academy - One of the Best IAS Academy (Education)

Gian Singh of Jawandsons Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Manufacturing

Harsh Gupta of Sundream Group (Anthurium) - Excellence in Real Estate/Commercial Projects

Harsh Mani Tripathi of Stage OTT - Product Visionary in the OTT Sector

Himanshu Tandon of POCO India - Tech Disruptor and Innovator

Dr. Jaspreet Kaur of Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka - EduLuminary Leader

Jayanti Goela of S S Gas Lab Asia Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Industrial Decarbonisation Solutions

Jayshree Om of Heofon Experience - Excellence in the field of Vedic Vastu

Jeet Chandan of Bizdateup Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Leading Architect of Global Startup Ecosystems

Kanishk Kapur of Taurus Asset Management Company Limited - Excellence in Financial Services & Wealth Creation

Dr. Karuna Dahiya of Indraprastha International School, Dwarka - Outstanding Leadership Award

Megha Prakash of Strange Exports Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Women Empowerment in Garment Industry

Mohit Falod of DAAMANN by Mohit Falod - Excellence in Bespoke Couture and Craftsmanship Preservation

Neeraj Jindal of Safex Chemicals - Emerging Leader in Chemical Industry

Dr. Nand Kishore Garg & Vineet Kumar Lohia of Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society - Inspiring Leader in Higher Education

Parvinder Singh of Hans Infomatic Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Tech Solutions for Logistics & Supply Chain Industry

Piyush Tantia of Royce Pack Pvt. Ltd - Inspiring leader in Flexible Packaging

Pooja Chopra of Felix Impex Pvt. Ltd. - Women Entrepreneur of the Year

Preet Sandhuu of AVPL International - Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Dr. Preeti Gugnani of Scholars Rosary School, Rohtak - Educational Excellence

R. K. Tyagi of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. - Excellence in Power Sector

Rahul Dayama of Urbanic - Young Achiever Leader in Fashion

Rahull R. Bhuchar of Felicity Theatre Charitable Organisation - Theatre Visionary

Raja Raman Khanna & Vijay Kumar Gulati of St.Teresa School - Excellence in the field of Education

Rajeev Duggal of Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar - Outstanding Leader in School Excellence

Ravi Agarwal of Cellecor Gadgets Limited - Excellence in Consumer Durables & Electronics

Rikant Pittie of Easemytrip.com - Excellence in Tour and Travel

Rishi Singhal of Badho Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Leadership in Channel Distribution Technology

Dr. R.N Kalra & Sanjita Kalra of Kalra Group of Hospitals - Hospital Management and Operations of the year

Dr. Rajiv R. Thakur of Jaipuria School of Business - Leadership Achievers Award in Institution Building, Accreditation & Academic

Ritesh Goenka of Damson Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Mobile Accessories Business

Rosanlal Behera of Mashrise Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Digital Marketing

Dr. Sachin Bhamba of Space India - Visionary Leader in Space Education and Space Tourism

Sadhana Karsoliya of TIT Technocrats Group of Institutions - Excellence in Placement and Academics in Central India

Sajeev P. Paruvanani of The Khaitan School - Excellence in the Field of Education

Dr. Sandeep Singhal of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd.- Excellence in Hydro Power Development

Dr. Sachin Gupta of Sanskriti University - Visionary Leader in the Education Sector

Dr. Saiyam Sahni of Sunshine Educational and Development Society - Excellence in Field of Education

Dr. Suman Sharma of Akshat Vastu - Leading Vastu Consultant

Sanjay Kumar Pandey of Sameday Infratech Ltd. - Excellence in Real Estate

Saurabh Singh of Appinventiv - Inspiring Tech Philanthropist

Siddharth Jain of QTLoads Tech & Transit Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in IOT & Mobility

Vikas Jain of Anytime Fitness India - Trusted Name in the Fitness and Health Industry

Vikash Mishra of Divine Mantra Pvt. Ltd. - Dynamic Leadership in Pilgrimage Tourism

Vinay Singhal of Stage OTT - One of the Best Regional OTT Platforms in India

Viplav Majumdar of Planyourworld.com - Leading Startup in Financial Education

Vipul Garg of GD Goenka Public School - Gurugram, Rohini and Sarita Vihar, New Delhi - Excellence in the Field of Education

Vivekanand School, D- Block, Anand Vihar- Excellence in the Field of Quality Education

Research Methodology: -

This study aims to identify the top Inspiring Leaders in the Delhi NCR region. Market Xcel Data Matrix Private Limited conducted this study from early to mid-December 2024, organizations completed a factual form to nominate themselves in suitable categories.

Study Modules

To ensure comprehensive data, the research was executed in phases:

* Secondary Desk Research

A list of organizations was compiled using secondary sources.

* Factual Data Collection

Questionnaires were sent to over 80 organizations, with follow-ups yielding participation from 67.

Analysis of Findings

A thorough methodology was used to determine final rankings, including a detailed scoring system.

