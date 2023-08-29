ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2023, Celebrates the Business Leaders

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], August 29: ET Leadership Excellence Awards, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (A Division of Times Internet Limited), celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs who are leaving their mark on the professional community. The awards identify leaders from different categories who have forged ahead in their respective professions.

The felicitation ceremony was held on August 21st, 2023, at The Grand in New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by Rakul Preet Singh, a well-known Tamil and Hindi cinema actor.

The event also saw the presence of Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president and senior BJP leader. Sachdeva has been in politics since 1988 and is also an RSS worker. He has also held the post of vice-president of Delhi BJP.

Also present for the ceremony was Anand Prakash, co-founder and managing director of Performance Cars Private Limited, a leading dealer for BMW cars in Delhi NCR. Prakash started this venture together with Infinity Cars Mumbai.

Methodology

i3rc an independent market research agency was appointed to conduct a survey, research the probable’s, nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted Times Business Awards, using a robust and scientific methodology. i3RC has developed a nominee assessment form and an objective analytical framework to assess the nominees for Times Business Awards Delhi in various categories. The assessment focuses on:

- General profile and background of the nominees

- The kind of work being done with focus on innovation and unique value propositions

- Contribution to business world/ industry and society at large

In addition, feedback of each nominee was assessed through multiple tools such as social media profile scan and customers/ colleagues or public feedback. All data was objectively analyzed to assess eligibility and suitability of the nominee for the award.

List of Awardees

Abhishek Khurana of Kings Coffee - Emerging coffee brand- Kings Coffee

Abhishek Saxena of Brand Think Media Solutions - One of the Best PR & Research Agency

Dr. Alam Ali Sisodia of Platinum Valley International School - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education

Alok Kumar of Thorecoin (Thore Network) - Emerging Leader in Blockchain Industry

Alok Kumar Singh of SNVA TRAVELTECH Pvt. Ltd. - Promising Entrepreneur of the Year

Altaz Valani - Global Icon in the field of Software Development

Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali Bangash - Outstanding Indian Classical Music Maestros

Amit Saxena of Sparsh Group - Education & Academic Excellence

Anirudh Jindal of Gitarattan Educational Group - Academic Excellence in Education

Dr. Anupam Chouksey of LNCT University - Excellence in Education

Arun Gupta of MoMagic Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - IOT Technology Design & Innovation

Arun S Bhatnagar of SEWS’s - Indore Institute of Science and Technology (IIST) - Excellence in the field of Education

Dr. A.S. Rana of Indraprastha Group - Global Leader

Ashwani Garg of Ganpati Electricals Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the field of providing solution for Electrical Turnkey Projects

ATS HomeKraft - Emerging Developer of the Year

Avneesh Sood of Eros Group - Most Trusted Real Estate Developer

Ajay Pal Singh of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir - Excellence in the field of Education

Balinder Singh of M/s Modern Metal Industries LLP - Promising Aluminium Recycler

Billabong High International School - One of the best International day Schools in India

Brajesh Kumar of Acumen Consultants & Contractors - Leading School Infrastructure Company

Business Brains - Promising Company in Biofuel Industry

Deepesh Gupta of Bal Bhawan International School - Sustainable School Award

Devansh Sharma of Prop Ocean Ventures Pvt. Ltd - Visionary Entrepreneur in Real Estate

Dheeraj Raj of Sociapa Ventures Pvt. Ltd. - Most Promising Digital and Creative agency

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University - Placement & Academic Excellence

Dilip Kumar of Vajiro IAS Academy Pvt. Ltd. - The Iconic IAS Academy-2023

Gagan Sehgal of Page Industries Ltd. - Iconic Leader of the Year

Gaurav Singh - Excellence in Cyber Security

Gourav Jain & Nikhil Tayal of Indizen Pharmaceutical - Fastest Growing Pharmaceutical Company

Hamsavardhan Mohan of Baruch Business Solutions - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

Happy Trails by ATS HomeKraft- Exceptionally Delivered Residential Project of the Year

Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Quality Assurance - Real Estate

Joy Chatterjee of Mankind Pharma - Most trusted Pharmaceutical Company of India

JS Mann of The Mann School – Excellence in the field of Education

Komal Pandey - Unrivalled Fashion Influencer of the Year

Mandira Bedi - Women of Strength

Manish Mehrotra - Outstanding Chef for Inventive Indian Cuisine

Master Vani Kabir of Vani Kabir Multiverse Pvt. Ltd. - Spiritual Guru

Mohit Gogia of Obello Life Pvt. Ltd. - Lifestyle

Mohammed Ather of Azan India Exim Logistics - One of the most trusted Logistics Service Provider

Dr. Neelima Kamrah of KIIT World School - Innovative School Practices

Parth Ruhil - Young Entrepreneur - Fashion & Glamour Industry

Parmeet Singh Sood of Climax Overseas Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Manufacturing of Automobile Parts

Parvinder Singh of Hans Infomatic Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Technology Solutions for the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry

Prachi Jindal of Gitarattan International Business School - Excellence in Corporate Affairs

Prashant Narula of Shiv Vani Sr. Sec School - Enterprising Educationist

Prateek Garg of Workelevate - By Progressive Infotech - Excellence in Workplace Chatbots

Priyanka Srivastava of Nutrify Today - Ai product of the year in Nutraceuticals

Prop Ocean Ventures Pvt. Ltd.- Leading Real Estate company

Dr Raaj K of Raaj K Aesthetics - Leading International Facial & Body Enhancement Clinic

R Rajesh Shetty of Shankar Electricals Services (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Technical Services

Raman Raja Khanna & Vijay Kumar Gulati of St. Teresa School - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education

Dr. Rajesh Hassija of Indraprastha International School - Global Leader In education

Ranjana Rajora Sharma of Darshan Education Foundation - Visionary and Influential Leader in Education Sector

Ravi Shankar Rai of Savitri Telecom Services - Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Ravi Dave - Excellence in Supply Chain Technologies

Rishabh Guptaa of Richmondd Global School - Most Progressive and Visionary leader - Education

Rituraj Sharma of Zetta Farms - Industry game changer of the Year - Agriculture

Rupesh Sharma of BLS World School - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education

Dr. Sameer Gupta of Metro Group of Hospitals - Exemplary contribution in the field of Healthcare

Dr. Sangeeta Bhatia of KIIT World School - Innovative School Practices

Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed - Healthcare Management

Dr. Shweta Goel of Vinod Eye Centre - Excellence in the field of Ophthalmology

S.K. Malhotra of Interface Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - One of the best Pharmaceutical company for making Innovative Animal Wellness Products

Dr. Saiyam Sahni of Delhi World Public School - Excellence in the field of Education

Dr. Samyak Dhawan of Integrative Kayakalp Global Pvt. Ltd. - Exemplary contribution in the field of Integrative Medicine

Sanath Khullar - Young Art Patron, Entrepreneur and Social Activist

Sandeep V Dandekar - Cloud Infrastructure and Data Centres

Sanjay Choudhary of Incuspaze - CEO of the Year - Managed Workspaces

Sanjay Mishra of Franck Muller - Luxury Lifestyle

Dr. Sathish Rajendren of Knight Frank - CEO of the Year

Suman Bhandaari of Obello Life Pvt. Ltd. - Lifestyle

Sushil Kumar Jain of Group of Modern Schools - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education

Tapan Sharma of SBI - Banking - Credit

Tejaswin Shankar- Outstanding Indian Athlete

Umang Monga of Harrison Locks - Door Hardware & Kitchen Hardware

Varun Chaturvedi of Atom - Visionary Leader of the Year (Telecom)

Vedant Khaitan of The Khaitan School - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education

Vijay Chandra of Chandra Ranjan Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - Finance

Vikas Sharma of Rally Infra - Co- Working Space

Vivekanand School - Excellence in the field of Education

Vikas Behl of VKS Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the field of Multi - Model Logistics Solution

Vividh Gupta of Bal Bhavan Public School - Excellence in the field of Education

Dr. V.P Tandon of Kamal Model School, Vandana International School, Gurugram Global Heights School and Trinity Group of Educational Institutions - Excellence in the field of Education

Yukti Nagpal of Gulshan Group - Women Leader in Luxury Real Estate

