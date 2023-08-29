ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2023, Celebrates the Business Leaders
New Delhi [India], August 29: ET Leadership Excellence Awards, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (A Division of Times Internet Limited), celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs who are leaving their mark on the professional community. The awards identify leaders from different categories who have forged ahead in their respective professions.
The felicitation ceremony was held on August 21st, 2023, at The Grand in New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by Rakul Preet Singh, a well-known Tamil and Hindi cinema actor.
The event also saw the presence of Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president and senior BJP leader. Sachdeva has been in politics since 1988 and is also an RSS worker. He has also held the post of vice-president of Delhi BJP.
Also present for the ceremony was Anand Prakash, co-founder and managing director of Performance Cars Private Limited, a leading dealer for BMW cars in Delhi NCR. Prakash started this venture together with Infinity Cars Mumbai.
Methodology
i3rc an independent market research agency was appointed to conduct a survey, research the probable’s, nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted Times Business Awards, using a robust and scientific methodology. i3RC has developed a nominee assessment form and an objective analytical framework to assess the nominees for Times Business Awards Delhi in various categories. The assessment focuses on:
- General profile and background of the nominees
- The kind of work being done with focus on innovation and unique value propositions
- Contribution to business world/ industry and society at large
In addition, feedback of each nominee was assessed through multiple tools such as social media profile scan and customers/ colleagues or public feedback. All data was objectively analyzed to assess eligibility and suitability of the nominee for the award.
List of Awardees
Abhishek Khurana of Kings Coffee - Emerging coffee brand- Kings Coffee
Abhishek Saxena of Brand Think Media Solutions - One of the Best PR & Research Agency
Dr. Alam Ali Sisodia of Platinum Valley International School - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education
Alok Kumar of Thorecoin (Thore Network) - Emerging Leader in Blockchain Industry
Alok Kumar Singh of SNVA TRAVELTECH Pvt. Ltd. - Promising Entrepreneur of the Year
Altaz Valani - Global Icon in the field of Software Development
Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali Bangash - Outstanding Indian Classical Music Maestros
Amit Saxena of Sparsh Group - Education & Academic Excellence
Anirudh Jindal of Gitarattan Educational Group - Academic Excellence in Education
Dr. Anupam Chouksey of LNCT University - Excellence in Education
Arun Gupta of MoMagic Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - IOT Technology Design & Innovation
Arun S Bhatnagar of SEWS’s - Indore Institute of Science and Technology (IIST) - Excellence in the field of Education
Dr. A.S. Rana of Indraprastha Group - Global Leader
Ashwani Garg of Ganpati Electricals Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the field of providing solution for Electrical Turnkey Projects
ATS HomeKraft - Emerging Developer of the Year
Avneesh Sood of Eros Group - Most Trusted Real Estate Developer
Ajay Pal Singh of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir - Excellence in the field of Education
Balinder Singh of M/s Modern Metal Industries LLP - Promising Aluminium Recycler
Billabong High International School - One of the best International day Schools in India
Brajesh Kumar of Acumen Consultants & Contractors - Leading School Infrastructure Company
Business Brains - Promising Company in Biofuel Industry
Deepesh Gupta of Bal Bhawan International School - Sustainable School Award
Devansh Sharma of Prop Ocean Ventures Pvt. Ltd - Visionary Entrepreneur in Real Estate
Dheeraj Raj of Sociapa Ventures Pvt. Ltd. - Most Promising Digital and Creative agency
Dr. Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University - Placement & Academic Excellence
Dilip Kumar of Vajiro IAS Academy Pvt. Ltd. - The Iconic IAS Academy-2023
Gagan Sehgal of Page Industries Ltd. - Iconic Leader of the Year
Gaurav Singh - Excellence in Cyber Security
Gourav Jain & Nikhil Tayal of Indizen Pharmaceutical - Fastest Growing Pharmaceutical Company
Hamsavardhan Mohan of Baruch Business Solutions - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year
Happy Trails by ATS HomeKraft- Exceptionally Delivered Residential Project of the Year
Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Quality Assurance - Real Estate
Joy Chatterjee of Mankind Pharma - Most trusted Pharmaceutical Company of India
JS Mann of The Mann School – Excellence in the field of Education
Komal Pandey - Unrivalled Fashion Influencer of the Year
Mandira Bedi - Women of Strength
Manish Mehrotra - Outstanding Chef for Inventive Indian Cuisine
Master Vani Kabir of Vani Kabir Multiverse Pvt. Ltd. - Spiritual Guru
Mohit Gogia of Obello Life Pvt. Ltd. - Lifestyle
Mohammed Ather of Azan India Exim Logistics - One of the most trusted Logistics Service Provider
Dr. Neelima Kamrah of KIIT World School - Innovative School Practices
Parth Ruhil - Young Entrepreneur - Fashion & Glamour Industry
Parmeet Singh Sood of Climax Overseas Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Manufacturing of Automobile Parts
Parvinder Singh of Hans Infomatic Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Technology Solutions for the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry
Prachi Jindal of Gitarattan International Business School - Excellence in Corporate Affairs
Prashant Narula of Shiv Vani Sr. Sec School - Enterprising Educationist
Prateek Garg of Workelevate - By Progressive Infotech - Excellence in Workplace Chatbots
Priyanka Srivastava of Nutrify Today - Ai product of the year in Nutraceuticals
Prop Ocean Ventures Pvt. Ltd.- Leading Real Estate company
Dr Raaj K of Raaj K Aesthetics - Leading International Facial & Body Enhancement Clinic
R Rajesh Shetty of Shankar Electricals Services (I) Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Technical Services
Raman Raja Khanna & Vijay Kumar Gulati of St. Teresa School - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education
Dr. Rajesh Hassija of Indraprastha International School - Global Leader In education
Ranjana Rajora Sharma of Darshan Education Foundation - Visionary and Influential Leader in Education Sector
Ravi Shankar Rai of Savitri Telecom Services - Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
Ravi Dave - Excellence in Supply Chain Technologies
Rishabh Guptaa of Richmondd Global School - Most Progressive and Visionary leader - Education
Rituraj Sharma of Zetta Farms - Industry game changer of the Year - Agriculture
Rupesh Sharma of BLS World School - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education
Dr. Sameer Gupta of Metro Group of Hospitals - Exemplary contribution in the field of Healthcare
Dr. Sangeeta Bhatia of KIIT World School - Innovative School Practices
Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed - Healthcare Management
Dr. Shweta Goel of Vinod Eye Centre - Excellence in the field of Ophthalmology
S.K. Malhotra of Interface Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - One of the best Pharmaceutical company for making Innovative Animal Wellness Products
Dr. Saiyam Sahni of Delhi World Public School - Excellence in the field of Education
Dr. Samyak Dhawan of Integrative Kayakalp Global Pvt. Ltd. - Exemplary contribution in the field of Integrative Medicine
Sanath Khullar - Young Art Patron, Entrepreneur and Social Activist
Sandeep V Dandekar - Cloud Infrastructure and Data Centres
Sanjay Choudhary of Incuspaze - CEO of the Year - Managed Workspaces
Sanjay Mishra of Franck Muller - Luxury Lifestyle
Dr. Sathish Rajendren of Knight Frank - CEO of the Year
Suman Bhandaari of Obello Life Pvt. Ltd. - Lifestyle
Sushil Kumar Jain of Group of Modern Schools - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education
Tapan Sharma of SBI - Banking - Credit
Tejaswin Shankar- Outstanding Indian Athlete
Umang Monga of Harrison Locks - Door Hardware & Kitchen Hardware
Varun Chaturvedi of Atom - Visionary Leader of the Year (Telecom)
Vedant Khaitan of The Khaitan School - Exemplary contribution in the field of Education
Vijay Chandra of Chandra Ranjan Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - Finance
Vikas Sharma of Rally Infra - Co- Working Space
Vivekanand School - Excellence in the field of Education
Vikas Behl of VKS Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the field of Multi - Model Logistics Solution
Vividh Gupta of Bal Bhavan Public School - Excellence in the field of Education
Dr. V.P Tandon of Kamal Model School, Vandana International School, Gurugram Global Heights School and Trinity Group of Educational Institutions - Excellence in the field of Education
Yukti Nagpal of Gulshan Group - Women Leader in Luxury Real Estate
