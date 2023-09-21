eTrade AI platform enables over 500 brands with 200 pe rcent growth in their e-com sales this festive season

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 21: eTrade, India's leading e-commerce aggregator, announces that with its agile AI platform, the company is enabling over 500 leading brands with 200 percent growth in their online sales as compared to their general sales around the year. The company is anticipating shipping over 10 million units across categories during this festive season, which is almost 2X units over the last season.

eTrade is set to introduce over 50,000 new products specially curated for the festival season launched by some of its partner brands like Royal Enfield, Vega, Phillips, Wipro, Godrej, Bajaj, Crompton Greaves, Qubo, etc., amongst others. The company is currently managing a large selection of over 4.0mn+ SKUs across key segments such as Home (Furnishing, Bedding, Décor, Lighting), Auto (Equipment, Auto electronics and AV, Riding gears and Helmets for riding enthusiasts, EV accessories, Car care & other accessories), Lawn & Garden range of products along with Solar lightings, Pets categories including food and non-food along with Laptops and Consumer Durables representing brands like Hewlett-Packard & LG.

In order to function effectively and give consumers a seamless online shopping experience, eTrade's e-commerce platform offers brands an excellent user experience with various functions like inventory management, payment processing, order tracking, customer behaviour analysis, product promotions, etc. Anuj Bhatia, Founder, eTrade, stated, "Brands from a variety of industries can access the eTrade AI platform, which presents a special opportunity to improve their online presence and increase sales throughout the year. All our brand strategies are customized and defined based on data and analytics tools that channelize information on customer behaviour, sales trends, and website performance, thereby significantly helping brands scale up their online sales like never before."

India's leading e-commerce aggregator, eTrade's AI ecosystem, is primed to revolutionize the way companies engage with customers and drive revenue.

Anuj Bhatia further stated, "We are forging partnerships with brands to provide special Diwali promotions, encompassing enticing incentives such as buy-one-get-one-free deals, substantial flat discounts, and cash-back offers."

eTrade's agile AI & ML ecosystem gives companies a competitive edge and helps them engage with their customers most effectively. The platform even helps to increase sales with the help of recommendation engines, which offer products based on previous usage. To handle and analyze massive amounts of data for insights, such as product suggestions and inventory management, eTrade uses big data technologies such as AI and machine learning algorithms, which are used to automate marketing efforts, optimize pricing, and forecast customer behaviour. Its AI tools provide real-time inventory tracking and management for organizations, wherein reorders are triggered by automated systems when inventory levels are low, hence lowering the possibility of stockouts.

Additionally, marketers even anticipate client preferences with the help of the platform's predictive analytics, which enhance conversion rates. eTrade works closely with brands to ensure that their inventory is well-stocked with popular Diwali items. Logistics and delivery services are well-optimized to ensure that Diwali orders are delivered quickly and reliably to over 18000 plus pin codes across the country. eTrade offers same-day or next-day delivery options for last-minute shoppers. During this season, eTrade's cutting-edge technology enables organizations to harness the power of AI and realize their full potential. Over 500 brands will be able to see outstanding growth in their e-commerce sales with the eTrade platform's data-driven insights that deliver personalized customer experience.

This upcoming festive season promises to be a captivating one for customers as well as for brands as eTrade is facilitating the launch of exclusive Diwali-themed product lines across collections for brands, curating assortments of products tailored for the festive season. These offerings are thoughtfully crafted to encapsulate the spirit of the festival and align with consumer preferences during the Diwali period.

Launched in 2010 by an industry expert, Anuj Bhatia, eTrade is a leading innovator in the AI-driven e-commerce industry. With a focus on empowering brands and enhancing customer experiences, the company strives to revolutionize the way businesses engage with consumers and is well-acknowledged as the leading e-commerce aggregator in the space. The eTrade AI ecosystem is a testament to their commitment to pushing boundaries and driving exceptional growth for their partner brands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor