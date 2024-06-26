Euro 2024 on Sony LIV: Key Players to Watch

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: UEFA Euro 2024 has begun, and the chatter, the conversations and the questions won't stop. Who will rise as the new wonderkid, their name forever etched in footballing folklore? Can seasoned veterans defy the odds and orchestrate one glorious tournament again?

Get ready because we're about to dissect the attacking threats who'll leave defenses in tatters, the midfield generals controlling the tempo like a conductor leading an orchestra, and the defensive walls who'll stand firm against the fiercest attacks. This isn't just a list of players; it's your roadmap to navigating the tactical battles, the unexpected heroes, and the moments of pure, unadulterated footballing brilliance that await Euro 2024.

Here are some of the key players to watch out for

Cristiano Ronaldo

Football club: Al Nassr

Main Position: Centre-Forward

Other Position: Forward

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, has enjoyed a phenomenal career. He holds numerous records, including most goals scored in the Champions League and for the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo's trophy cabinet boasts an impressive haul, including five Ballon d'Or awards, the most for any European player. His relentless dedication and fierce goal-scoring ability have propelled him to superstardom, making him a legend in the sport. Cristiano Ronaldo is just four goals shy of reaching a monumental 900th career goal, a record-breaking achievement in world football.

All eyes are on Ronaldo's role with Portugal in Euro 2024. His influence in the locker room is unparalleled, and his presence alone can inspire his teammates.

Kylian Mbappe

Football club: Real Madrid

Main Position: Forward (Left)

Other Position: Left Winger & Right Winger

By the young age of 25, Mbappe is a leading figure in French football. He has dominated Ligue 1, winning Player of the Year four times and topping the scoring charts for five seasons in a row.

The newly minted Real Madrid 'Galactico' and French captain is looking to ignite the tournament with his electrifying pace and lethal finishing, aiming to deliver the trophy for Les Bleus.

Despite his team's defeat in the 2022 World Cup final, his individual performance was legendary, etching itself as one of the greatest in tournament history.

Prior to joining Real Madrid, his trophy cabinet overflowed with success. During his time at Paris Saint-Germain, he amassed an impressive 16 domestic titles. Additionally, he was a key member of France's 2018 World Cup victory.

Jude Bellingham

Football club: Real Madrid

Main Position: Central Mid-fielder

Other Position: Forward

The race for the Ballon d'Or is heating up! England's Bellingham has emerged as a favorite alongside Vinicius Jr.

Last season, he made a record-breaking move to Real Madrid and wasted no time impressing. Bellingham's leadership qualities even saw him become captain at Dortmund, and his influence continues to grow on and off the pitch. He's already a regular for England and is expected to be a key player for them in Euro 2024. With his skills, tactical awareness, and relentless energy, Jude Bellingham is on course for a truly remarkable career.

Kevin De Bruyne

Football club: Manchester city

Main Position: Attacking Mid-fielder

Other Position: Right & Left Mid-fielder

Kevin De Bruyne, the midfield maestro, has established himself as a modern-day great. Since joining Manchester City in 2015, he's become a cornerstone of their success, helping them win a staggering six Premier League titles, an elusive Champions League trophy, and numerous domestic cups.

De Bruyne's vision and passing are unmatched, consistently unlocking defenses with pinpoint accuracy. Last season, he continued to be a creative force, even as City faced strong competition. While individual statistics might not reflect his overall influence, his leadership and ability to control the tempo remain invaluable.

With his contract recently extended, De Bruyne looks set to orchestrate Manchester City's attack for years to come. Beyond club football, De Bruyne is a vital cog in the Belgian national team, aiming to propel his team to a maiden European triumph.

Florian Wirtz

Football club: Bayer Leverkusen

Main Position: Attacking Mid-fielder

Other Position: Right & Left Mid-fielder

Florian Wirtz, a mere 21 years old, has already taken the Bundesliga by storm. Playing as an attacking midfielder or left winger for Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz is considered one of the brightest young talents in world football.

Despite his young age, he boasts an impressive trophy cabinet, having helped Leverkusen lift the DFB-Pokal in 2023. His dribbling skills, eye for a pass, and knack for scoring goals have made him a fan favorite and a nightmare for defenders.

Wirtz is a key player for both Leverkusen and the German national team, also in Euro 2024. His ability to weave through defenses and create scoring opportunities will be crucial for their future success, with his talent and dedication.

Lamine Yamal

Football club: FC Barcelona

Main Position: Right Forward

Other Position: Forward

Lamine Yamal, a wonderkid at just 16 years old, is already making waves in the world of football. Playing as a right winger for FC Barcelona, he's become their youngest ever debutant and starter. His performances with the youth teams, including being the top scorer in the 2023 U17 European Championship, fast-tracked him to the first team and further as Spain's national team member.

Despite being registered with the B squad, Yamal has impressed under coach Xavi Hernandez, showcasing his ability to take on defenders, create chances, and even score, with his exceptional talent and versatility.

Pedri

Football club: FC Barcelona

Main Position: Centre Mid-fielder

Other Position: Right & Left Mid-fielder

At just 21 years old, Pedri is already a vital cog in Spain's Euro 2024 engine. The Barcelona midfielder has emerged as one of the world's most exciting young talents, renowned for his pinpoint passing, tireless work ethic, and ability to control the tempo of the game.

After a breakout performance at Euro 2020 that earned him the Young Player award. Despite a rough club season at Barcelona, Pedri has shown glimpses of his brilliance for the national team, and his influence on the pitch is undeniable.

Luka Modric

Football club: Real Madrid

Main Position: Mid-fielder

Other Position: Right & Left Mid-fielder

Luka Modric, the ageless maestro of Real Madrid, continues to defy expectations at 38 years old. A veteran of the game, Modric has achieved legendary status with his incredible vision, passing range, and ability to dictate the flow of play.

Having captained Real Madrid to another Champions League victory in 2024, Modric solidified his place as one of the club's most decorated players. His trophy cabinet boasts an astonishing 27 major titles with Real Madrid, including a record six Champions League wins.

Internationally, Modric led Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and a third-place finish in 2022, earning him the Golden and Bronze Balls respectively.

Harry Kane

Football club: Bayern Munich

Main Position: Centre-Forward

Other Position: Forward

Harry Kane arrives at Euro 2024 in red-hot form. Having just completed his debut season at Bayern Munich, the 29-year-old striker is aiming to replicate his club success on the international stage. After years of prolific goal-scoring at Tottenham Hotspur, Kane finally secured a move to a major European club, and he didn't disappoint.

He shattered Bundesliga goal records, finishing the season as the league's top scorer with a staggering 36 goals. This dominant form propelled him to the top of the Ballon d'Or contender list, and many believe a strong Euro 2024 performance with England could solidify his claim.

Kane is already England's all-time leading scorer, and his leadership and experience will be crucial as they vie for their first major trophy since 1966. With his world-class finishing and playmaking abilities, Kane is poised to be a major force in Euro 2024.

The UEFA Euro 2024 is set to be an unforgettable tournament, brimming with world-class talent and nail-biting competition. So, who will be the difference-makers? Who will write their names in the history books of the Euros? Tune into Sony LIV, your one-stop destination for all the Euro 2024 action. Witness these stars light up on the biggest stage in European football and check out highlights of your favorite players. With Sony LIV's immersive viewing experience and unparalleled coverage, you won't miss a single moment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor