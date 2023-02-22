Euro Pratik acquires exclusive rights of MIGA Korea for International Markets

Euro Pratik, a lifestyle industry veteran, has won international rights for promoting and marketing the innovative products of MIGA Korea. Euro Pratik has been appointed as an Exclusive Export Partner of MIGA Korea, offering elegant interior products comprising Louvers, Interior Mouldings, Decorative Panels, Decowall, Chisel and many more.

MIGA Korea also encompasses interior mouldings and panels that look and feel like natural wood or stone. They are easier to compress and mould to create a wider diversity of patterns and designs. All products of MIGA Korea are environment-friendly and enjoy high demand in the global market.

Pratik Singhvi, CEO, Euro Pratik said, "We are proud to announce that Euro Pratik has collaborated with MIGA Korea, a world-renowned brand offering a splendid range of interiors, mouldings and panels. This partnership has further enriched our offerings to valued customers all across the globe including India. While we will be supplying a wide range of products from their extensive portfolio, this partnership will equally drive our expansion plans all across the globe."

Euro Pratik is the first interior company to launch 8x2 feet & 8x4 feet Polystyrene Wall Panels. It has also introduced Louvers Seamless panels of 1 foot. With more than 2000 SKUs, all its products are Water Resistant, Termite Resistant, and Borer free. Euro Pratik offers numerous decorative and quality products like Korean Charcoal Polystyrene panels, Louvers, Chisel - Seamless panels, Acrylic and PVC Designer laminates, Fashion Wall, Lamage HPL, Translucent panels, Mosaics, among others.

Euro Pratik is catering to more than 15 countries across the globe. Delivering to 150+ cities across India, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, Euro Pratik keeps itself attuned to fast changing trends and requirements of the market. Known for providing a variety of products and designs at reasonable prices, Euro Pratik aims to expand its widespread network all across the globe. All the innovative high-end lifestyle products of Euro Pratik facilitate multiple applications and are suitable for Homes, Offices, Retail Showrooms, Private Suites, Theatres, Restaurants, etc.

For more information please visit www.europratik.com.

