Eurosport India Announces Shikhar Dhawan as MotoGP™ Brand Ambassador

New Delhi (India) July 23 : Eurosport India announces the appointment of Indian cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan as the brand ambassador for MotoGP™ in India. Dhawan, known for his dynamic presence on the cricket field, will ignite his passion for racing through Eurosport India’s latest campaign, ‘Face Kar Race Kar’.

Expressing his excitement, Shikhar Dhawan shared, “Partnering with the prestigious MotoGP as its India Ambassador is a remarkable honour. The growing excitement around MotoGP in India is truly thrilling, and it feels like a full-circle moment for me, especially when I think back to my days riding my favourite bike through the streets of my hometown, Delhi. My journey as a cricketer born and raised in this vibrant city adds a personal connection to this new role with Eurosport India. Through their sports platform Eurosport India, Warner Bros. Discovery has been a beacon for world-class sports, consistently delighting our ever-expanding sports fanbase. What excites me most is the potential we have to introduce MotoGP to new audiences across India. Together, we aim to inspire and engage fans with the exhilarating world of MotoGP.”

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Eurosport India on their latest campaign, ‘Face Kar Race Kar,’ to bring the excitement of MotoGP to fans across the nation. Eurosport India is renowned for its comprehensive sports coverage, including motorsports, golf, cycling, and more. Together, we aim to elevate this campaign and ignite a nationwide passion for high-speed, world-class sports. With Shikhar Dhawan’s involvement, we are confident that we will unite and energize fans across the country” said Amitesh Shah, CEO, Da One Group.

The ‘Face Kar Race Kar’ campaign encapsulates the indomitable spirit of MotoGP™, celebrating resilience and inspiring fans to conquer challenges with unwavering determination.

The 2024 MotoGP™ season has seen 9 races so far, with 11 more scheduled across Europe, Asia, and Down Under, culminating in the BritishGP at Silverstone from August 2nd.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), the current 2024 season leader, faces stiff competition with only a 10-point lead over Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati).

Arjun Nohwar, General Manager – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shikhar Dhawan aboard as our MotoGP™ brand ambassador for India. His infectious energy and wide appeal will not only resonate with racing enthusiasts but also introduce MotoGP™ to sports fans in a compelling way.”

Eurosport India has reacquired and extended its broadcasting rights for MotoGP™ in India, solidifying a three-year partnership with Dorna. The channel continues to showcase a diverse lineup of world-class sports, including Motorsports, Golf, Cycling, Pro Wrestling, Table Tennis, and Marathon. Recent partnerships with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and Bangladesh Cricket Board for the BPL underscore Eurosport India’s commitment to offering comprehensive sports coverage.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.

For more information, please visit www.wbd.com

