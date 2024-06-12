EV sales up by 40 pc to 1.75 million units in FY2024 in India

By IANS | Published: June 12, 2024 12:19 PM2024-06-12T12:19:22+5:302024-06-12T12:20:08+5:30

New Delhi, June 12 India's Electric Vehicle (EV) sales soared to 17,52,406 units in FY 2023-24 with a ...

EV sales up by 40 pc to 1.75 million units in FY2024 in India | EV sales up by 40 pc to 1.75 million units in FY2024 in India

EV sales up by 40 pc to 1.75 million units in FY2024 in India

New Delhi, June 12 India's Electric Vehicle (EV) sales soared to 17,52,406 units in FY 2023-24 with a growth of 40.31 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis.

According to a report by JMK Research & Analytics, the growth in EV sales was led by two-wheelers and three-wheelers, which contributed 94 per cent to the total sales.

EV two-wheelers sales were up 29 per cent on YoY basis to 10,09,356 units.

This category's contribution to the total EV sales stood at 57.60 per cent.

In EV three-wheelers, which include passenger and cargo vehicles, sales increased by 56 per cent to 6,34,969 units on YoY basis.

According to the report, "Lower running cost, increasing logistics demand and last-mile connectivity are the key factors for growth in this segment."

The electric car segment sales shot up by 82 per cent on a YoY basis, registering sales of 99,085 units in FY 2024.

Electric bus sales soared to 3,708 units in FY2024 with a growth of 85 per cent on a YoY basis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app