Every small act of kindness adds up to a remarkable change

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 14: Founded in 2018, Raisin is a leading fashion brand renowned for its luxurious and versatile apparel. With a focus on quality and style, Raisin has built a reputation for offering fashionable solutions that cater to diverse tastes and occasions while championing social responsibility.

“Menstrual hygiene is not a temporal but an integral part of health and hygiene. Frequently it's stigmatized, and access to basic hygiene products are a significant barrier for many women. Through ‘Period Care Campaign,' we strive to foster a more inclusive and equitable society.” – Vikash Pacheriwal (Co-Founder, Raisin)

“We've always prioritized women's comfort and healthcare and this is a small initiative from us on our 6th anniversary to reach out to more than 5 lakh women in India.”. – Isha Pacheriwal (Director, Raisin)

So to celebrate the 6th anniversary and serve the idea of “Comfort for all”, Raisin came up with this heartfelt initiative to deepen its commitment and extend its impact beyond fashion. This campaign addresses a critical yet often overlooked issue: Menstrual Hygiene.

In this campaign, Raisin is offering a pack of six sustainable sanitary pads with every outfit purchased. This initiative aims to tackle the challenges faced by underprivileged women in accessing essential menstrual hygiene products. By empowering customers to share these pads, the brand hopes to make a difference for 5 lakh+ women, creating a ripple effect of compassion and support.

By providing sustainable sanitary pads and raising awareness about menstrual hygiene, Raisin aims to inspire positive change and empower women to live with dignity. Raisin is deeply committed to continuing this initiative, nurturing it as a core part of its mission to bring lasting change and support to those in need.

Together, Raisin with its customers aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of countless women. To be a part of this social cause, Please follow and share this campaign with as many people as you can and contribute to create a lasting impact. To know more visit https://raisinglobal.com/.

