Everything You Need to Know About Sofia Tilbury and Patrick Ta's Masterclasses at Nykaaland 2.0

New Delhi [India], October 3: Beauty lovers, ahoy! The dates for Nykaaland 2.0 have been announced, and it's about to get glam! Welcome beauty titans Sofia Tilbury, Global Artistry Director and Brand Muse at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and Patrick Ta, the genius behind the stunning transformations of Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Camila Cabello, and Demi Lovato, right here in India!

Here's the Scoop on These Exclusive Masterclasses

Get Charlotte Tilbury's Iconic Pillow Talk Look Featuring Shanaya Kapoor!

When: Friday, 25 October 2024

Join the iconic Sofia Tilbury as she reveals her tips and tricks for achieving the legendary Pillow Talk look, taking you from day to night, with the stunning Shanaya Kapoor as her muse! Sofia has been a powerhouse in the beauty industry for over a decade, creating breathtaking looks for runway shows, editorials and A-list clients like Celine Dion, Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller, Penelope Cruz, Amal Clooney, Emma Roberts, Rita Ora, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Sofia Tilbury, Global Artistry Director and Brand Muse at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty said, "I'm beyond excited to be opening Nykaaland 2.0 with my masterclass alongside the stunning Shanaya Kapoor. I will be bringing the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk look to life, taking you from day to disco! The energy and passion for beauty here is truly inspiring and this festival is all about celebrating creativity, learning new techniques and empowering each other through beauty. I'm honoured to be part of this incredible experience."

Whether you're creating a simple, flattering, everyday Pillow Talk makeup look or dialling it up for a date, party, wedding, the Pillow Talk makeup collection includes universally flattering products in easy-to-use formulas, fabulous finishes and darling shades for every complexion and everyone!

Red Carpet Glam made easy by the one-and-only Patrick Ta!

When: Saturday, 26 October 2024

In this certified masterclass, you will watch Patrick Ta, the master of celebrity glam himself, take the stage to spill the beans on achieving a red carpet glam look. Famous for making the biggest stars shine, he'll teach you how to nail that flawless, camera-ready look that's all over Instagram! Patrick Ta is the makeup maverick behind the stunning transformations of Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato.

Patrick Ta, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty, said,"The beauty scene in India is so electric! I'm thrilled to share my tips and tricks with all the amazing people there. Nykaaland is a great space where you can learn, unlearn and discover what inspires you. I can't wait!"

Make-up artist to the stars, Patrick Ta, will demonstrate how to create red carpet make-up for the everyday chic look!

Don't Miss This!

This is your golden opportunity to meet beauty icons Sofia Tilbury and Patrick Ta, plus snag exclusive Nykaaland beauty hampers and more when you sign up! Whether you're a makeup newbie or a pro looking to level up your glam, these two days will have everything you need to slay!

