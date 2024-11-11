Evexia Lifecare invests Rs 200 million into Diponed Bio Pvt Ltd to Revolutionize Regenerative Medicine

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 11: In an exciting development within the healthcare and biotechnology sectors, Evexia Lifecare Limited (Evexia) has signed a landmark agreement with Diponed Bio Private Limited (Diponed Bio), a pioneering force in regenerative medicine. The two companies executed a term sheet on November 8, 2024, outlining Evexia's intention to acquire a significant 65% stake in Diponed Bio, positioning them for a future of growth and innovation in the rapidly expanding biotech landscape.

Strategic Acquisition and Investment

Evexia plans to acquire 18,600 fresh equity shares, each valued at Rs. 10, on a preferential basis. This acquisition would enable Evexia to hold a majority 65% of Diponed Bio's post-issue share capital, with the remaining 35% staying with the current shareholders. This move signals Evexia's strong commitment to expanding its footprint in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, aligning with their broader business strategy to explore new growth avenues.

In addition to the equity acquisition, Evexia will also provide a substantial INR 200 millions in funding to Diponed Bio. This capital will be provided as quasi-capital, without interest, and will be disbursed in tranches as required by Diponed Bio to fuel its business expansion. Evexia retains the option to convert part of this quasi-capital into equity to maintain its 65% shareholding.

Driving Innovation in Regenerative Medicine

Diponed Bio, a leader in the research and development of advanced biological products, specializes in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. Their innovative work focuses on solving some of healthcare's most pressing challenges, including chronic diseases and degenerative conditions. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as stem cell therapies and gene editing, Diponed Bio is addressing critical gaps in treatments for conditions like autoimmune diseases, diabetic ulcers, and even cancer.

With its robust portfolio of affordable, clinically proven solutions, Diponed Bio is poised to play a key role in making regenerative medicine more accessible. Its innovative approach to healthcare solutions combines affordability, local resource utilization, and advanced scientific research, positioning the company as a trailblazer in the biotech field.

Why This Deal Matters

This acquisition marks a significant step for both companies, opening up new opportunities for growth and innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. For Evexia, this is more than just a financial investment; it's a strategic move to expand into the high-growth sector of regenerative medicine. By acquiring a controlling stake in Diponed Bio, Evexia strengthens its position in the healthcare market and enhances its portfolio with breakthrough technologies.

Furthermore, this deal is poised to accelerate Diponed Bio's R&D capabilities, enabling the company to scale its innovative solutions more effectively. With Evexia's financial backing and operational expertise, Diponed Bio can continue to lead in the development of affordable, effective therapies, especially for emerging markets where healthcare solutions are often out of reach.

Future Growth Prospects

Looking ahead, the collaboration between Evexia and Diponed Bio is poised to transform the landscape of regenerative medicine. As Diponed Bio continues to innovate in cell-based therapies and tissue engineering, the partnership will open doors for new treatments, partnerships, and advancements. With a growing demand for cutting-edge healthcare solutions and the backing of a robust financial partner, Diponed Bio is well-positioned to capitalize on global trends in biotechnology.

This deal is a win-win for both companies, with Evexia now firmly entrenched in one of the most promising sectors in healthcare today, and Diponed Bio receiving the resources and expertise necessary to accelerate its growth.

Together, they are set to redefine the future of medicine, making advanced, affordable treatments more accessible for all.

Conclusion

The merger of Evexia Lifecare and Diponed Bio signifies more than just a financial transaction; it represents a shared vision to push the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare. This strategic partnership has the potential to make a profound impact, not only on the companies involved but on the global healthcare industry. By combining innovation, capital, and expertise, they are paving the way for a brighter, healthier future.

About Evexia Lifecare Ltd

Evexia Lifecare Limited, established in 1990, is a diversified company that operates across multiple sectors, including chemicals, agriculture, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Initially focused on trading petrochemical products, Evexia has expanded its portfolio to include manufacturing edible oils, plastic granules, lubricants, and electric vehicles, along with a growing presence in the software development and pharma chemicals trading sectors. The company has also ventured into the green energy space with the development of an e-bike plant in Vadodara. With a market capitalization of Rs. 790 crore and increasing investor confidence, exemplified by foreign institutional investors raising their stake in the company, Evexia is positioning itself for continued growth and innovation across a variety of industries.

