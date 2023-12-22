EVOLVE – The Global Runway: Nurturing Aspiring Fashion Designers on the International Stage

New Delhi (India), December 22: Organized by ISTITUTO DI MODA BURGO MILAN in association with IDA- International Design Academy & Couture Runway Week. The Global Runway, a prestigious fashion showcase, unfolded as a remarkable platform for aspiring fashion designers from around the globe. Organized by ISTITUTO DI MODA BURGO MILAN in collaboration with IDA- International Design Academy & CRW, this event provided a unique international showcasing opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to establish themselves on both national and international fronts.

Global Collaboration and Showcasing Talent

Students from ISTITUTO DI MODA BURGO MILAN | IDA (International Design Academy), hailing from various states and cities, showcased their collections, receiving recognition through the coveted IMB Certification from Italy. The event witnessed participation from esteemed colleges across India, including IDA Jabalpur, IDA Delhi, IFM Academy Kolkata, IFM Academy Siliguri, IIFD Surat, IDA Rewa, IDT Nashik, IIGLS Ludhiana, IDA Bilaspur, and HIITMS Hyderabad.

EVOLVE – THE GLOBAL RUNWAY: Fostering Talent and Innovation

EVOLVE, a Milan runway in India, is an initiative by IMB – ISTITUTO DI MODA BURGO ITALY & IDA- INTERNATIONAL DESIGN ACADEMY INDIA. This initiative aims to encourage, support, and incubate young talent in the fields of fashion, design, and innovation. The program, a tailored “Experiential Educational” endeavor, delivers relevant content and exposure to leading industry professionals and creatives, enhancing participants’ understanding of the dynamic fashion industry.

The emphasis is on global fashion, design, culture, and the arts, delivered by homegrown experts during the fashion show and beyond. Participants have the unique opportunity to interact with designers and show producers and actively participate in the creative image production process.

Distinguished Guests and Runway Jury

The event was graced by the presence of Ms. Rina Dhaka, a renowned Celebrity Fashion Designer, as the Guest of Honour, alongside dignified guests and members of the runway jury:

•Mrs. Batul Ali, CEO IDA | IMB India

•Mr. Kuntanil Das, CEO IMB Kolkata, Siliguri

•Mr. Mukesh Maheshwari, CEO IMB Surat

•Mrs. Sushmita Jaipuriya, CEO IDA | IMB Rewa

•Mr. Harsh Suri, CEO IDA | IMB Delhi

•Mrs. Saida Vanak, CEO IDA | IMB Bilaspur

•Mr. Mahendra Shewale, CEO IMB Nashik

•Mrs. Geeta Nagrath, CEO IMB Ludhiana

•Mr. Mohammed Rafi, CEO IMB Hyderabad

•Mr. Dipak Gosavi, CEO IMB Mumbai

•Mr. Prashant Soni, CEO IMB Raipur

Enriching Educational Program

Students were immersed in a series of activities designed to enhance their understanding of the fashion industry, including:

•Improvement of fashion conversation skills

•Recognition of the importance of process-driven tasks and photoshoots

•Understanding the key role of designers in collection development

•Exposure to a high-paced creative environment

•Development of cultural referencing ability

•Enhanced trend analysis and research techniques

•Building confidence in communicating with a public audience

A Resounding Success

The EVOLVE – The Global Runway program has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the participating students, providing them with invaluable experiences and opportunities for growth. This initiative continues to inspire and cultivate the next generation of fashion and design leaders.

