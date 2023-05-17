Ex-CEO-designate Jet Airways Kapoor joins Saudia as advisor to its director general

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Former CEO-designate of Jet Airways Sanjiv Kapoor has joined Saudi national airline Saudia as advisor to its Director General Ibrahim Al-Omar. Kapoor confirmed his appointment on Twitter.

Kapoor also tweeted about a codeshare agreement signed between Saudi Arabian Airlines and Kuwait Airways. According to the agreement, it provides enhanced connections and convenience to guests of both airlines, in a signing ceremony that took place in SAUDIA's headquarters in Jeddah.

As part of its codeshare cooperation, each airline will place the other airline's marketing code on its flights operated between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and other routes with the alliance; the agreement will come into effect after obtaining all approvals. Both airlines agreed to expand all kinds of Interline Cooperation and the implementation is expected during the Summer Season 2023.

Kapoor will be joining at a time when the airline is looking forward for major expansion ahead. In March, it announced it would buy 39 wide-bodied 787 Dreamliner planes from Boeing.

On April 23, 2023, Jet Airways CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor quit the grounded airline. He joined the airline as the Chief Executive Officer in April of last year.

Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019 and later went into insolvency proceedings.

Kapoor was appointed CEO-designate of Jet by the Kalrock Jalan Consortium that won the bid to run the airline after two years of insolvency proceedings at India's bankruptcy court.

