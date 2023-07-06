Excelia Business School is launching the “Blue Education Experience” dedicated to Water

Excelia Business School

From the start of the 2023 academic year, Excelia Business School will address the issue of WATER to reinforce its commitment to the urgent challenges of ecological and social transition. Excelia Business School’s commitment will focus on three key areas:

An enhanced pedagogical offer: The Blue Education Experience Interdisciplinary research on water issues An exemplary approach of water treatment on Excelia’s campuses

The Blue Education Experience

The Blue Education Experience is an educational offer aimed at exploring the ecological and social transition using water as a focal point

Main features:

Modules on water for all first-year Bachelor students: 800 first year Bachelor students will benefit from two modules on the theme of water: ‘The challenges of climate change: the case of water’ and ‘Climatology, Water & the Environment’. 8 new modules during the complete course of studies a further 8 modules, to be made available to undergraduate and postgraduate students Water Fresk for the very first time in a management school, a Water Fresk will be offered to Bachelor Year 1 students. New case studies related to water These case studies are submitted by partner companies such as CMA/CGM for a project related to responsible maritime transportation. Masterclasses will be offered to help students understand the geopolitical repercussions of the battle for water. Ocean Hackathon Students will also have the opportunity to take part in the Ocean Hackathon®, an international event focussing on the protection and preservation of our oceans. Digital technology to raise student awareness A metaverse called “Blue ILE” focuses on the responsible management of water. The Ecosphere United Nations immersive learning experience will be incorporated into lessons (2023-2024).10 Digital Learning Capsules. The AXA Climate platform, with some 100 scientific research publications on the ecological transition, is to be incorporated into our pedagogical activities. Experiential learning Compulsory Consultancy projects on Water. Environmental (Climacité©) and social (Humacité©) initiatives, with a target of 10% of projects being water-related by 2025. Internships, Learning Expeditions, and company projects to enable students to explore a wide range of water-related issues. The Blue Education Passport: Excelia is introducing the Blue Education Passport to certify that the students have completed a comprehensive syllabus on the theme of water: lessons (environmental science modules, CSR eModules, CSR fundamentals), hands-on water-related experiences (Climacité©, Humacité©, company-based assignments etc.)

Interdisciplinary research on Water issues:

Excelia Business School aims to accelerate its impact by supporting the development of an interdisciplinary research trend on ecological transition and sustainable water management. Excelia Business School will therefore be recruiting 10 additional Professors specialising in the ecological and social transition in 2023 and 2024. The Faculty will also contribute to the project of gathering the major players in the water sector around a chair entitled ‘Water Issues and Sustainable Management’. Finally, the School will establish new research collaborations on Water issues.

Excelia’s duty to set a good example on its campuses

Excelia is committed to an ambitious water management policy on all its campuses. The following actions that are being implemented are 20% reduction in water consumption,Reuse of water, with a vast rainwater collection system to be installed on campus within the next 2 years,Replacement of throwaway plastic water bottles with water fountains and reusable bottles from September 2023,Promoting a culture of water conservation among students, employees, and the wider community.

Excelia’s unfailing commitment has recently been rewarded by its success in the Times Higher Education international 2023 Impact Rankings, being featured for the first time in its history and ranked 2nd amongst French business and management schools.

Tamym Abdessemed, Dean of Excelia Business School, said: “The urgent threat of climate change means that we need to speed up the transformation of organisations, business models, and management practices. Excelia Business School has chosen water as a focus for its commitment and innovation, with the aim of increasing its impact and inspiring innovative solutions for the world of tomorrow. Raising awareness and taking action for the ecological and social transition is at the heart of our approach. This ethical commitment is consistent with the school’s mission to educate agile and responsible managers capable of meeting the challenges that the next generation will have to face. This strengthened commitment is essential because the mission of a major higher education establishment like Excelia Business School is to give young adults the means to take action and to be able to look to the future with confidence.”

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong international dimension, it comprises Excelia Business School, Excelia Tourism School, and Excelia Digital School. It currently educates some 5,500 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 42,000 members. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO.TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

