Excelia Business School reaches 30th place in 2024 Financial Times Masters in Management world ranking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Excelia Business School has risen in the Financial Times ranking of Masters in Management for the sixth consecutive year. From 33rd place in 2023, Excelia has climbed a further three places to be ranked 30th out of the 100 business schools featured in 2024, reaffirming its academic excellence. This latest ranking also highlights the school's commitment to ecological transition and its international standing.

+36 places in 6 years

By rising a further 3 places in the 2024 edition of the Financial Times Masters in Management ranking, Excelia Business School remains among the schools that have recorded the most substantial progression in the last few years: +36 places in 6 years. As per last year's ranking, the 2024 edition features 100 business schools. Excelia Business School is ranked 8th among the French Masters in Management included.

Leader for its international dimension and CSR teaching

On an academic level, Excelia Business School stands out in particular for its strong international profile and its commitment to CSR.

International dimension: Since its initial inclusion in the Financial Times ranking, one of the school's major strengths has been its strong focus on international course experience. In addition to traditional academic exchanges and internships abroad, students benefit from a unique immersion experience through a compulsory humanitarian project, known as Humacité©, carried out abroad.

CSR teaching: For the first time since the introduction of a CSR criterion (ESG and net zero teaching rank), Excelia Business School ranks 2nd worldwide. The Financial Times assesses the amount of lesson time devoted to ethics, social and environmental issues, and climate solutions that enable organisations to decarbonise their activities.

Graduate satisfaction on the increase

In this 2024 ranking, Excelia Business School has progressed on a number of criteria linked to the careers and satisfaction of its graduates, including:

Value for money rank (+3 places)

Career progress rank (+ 26 places)

Careers service rank (+16 places)

“Excelia Business School's renewed performance in the 2024 Financial Times ranking of the best Masters in Management demonstrates that the school is perfectly aligned with the group's strategic objectives: to become a permanent fixture in the French TOP 10, to be a world leader for the economic, environmental and climate challenges of tomorrow, and to be recognised for its international standing. All such excellent results contribute to the career opportunities the school affords its graduates, as evidenced by their high level of satisfaction.” Said Bruno Neil, CEO of Excelia

“The commitment of Excelia Business School's academic teams and faculty has been rewarded once again this year with further progression in the ranking. This confirms the school's ability to deliver added value to its graduates and society as a whole.” Added Tamym Abdessemed, Deputy General Director of Excelia, Dean of Excelia Business School.

About Excelia

Excelia is one of the leading association-based French Higher Education groups. Its strong international standing comprises Excelia Business School, Excelia Tourism School, and Excelia Communication School. It currently educates some 6,500 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 45,000 graduates. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO.TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

