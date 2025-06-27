Excellent NEET Academy Records Highest Medical Seat Selections in Dharwad for NEET 2025

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], June 27: With the NEET 2025 results have been released, Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad, has once again positioned itself at the forefront of medical entrance coaching in North Karnataka. As of now, Out of 260 strength, over 60 students from the academy are expected to secure MBBS seats in reputed medical colleges, with more than 150 additional students expected to obtain government seats in programs such as BDS, BAMS, and BHMS.

Adding to the academic momentum, the academy has also witnessed notable individual performances this year. A total of 26 students scored above 500+ marks, 47 students crossed the 450+ mark, and 98 students secured 400+, reflecting a strong overall showing across all performance brackets. These scores not only highlight the depth of preparation but also the consistency maintained across the student base.

Faculty members and coordinators attribute this early success to the academy's focused academic structure, student-specific mentoring, and consistent preparation strategy.

“While we await complete allocation details, the initial results are already a matter of pride for us and for Dharwad as a whole,” said a senior faculty member. “The sheer number of government quota seats our students are expected to receive reflects both hard work and systematic coaching.”

Founded with the vision of making quality medical education accessible to students across urban and rural belts, Excellent NEET Academy continues to support aspirants not just with content delivery but also with motivation, counselling, and mock readiness programs.

As final allotments are announced in the coming weeks, the institution anticipates crossing its own previous records in terms of total selections across various medical streams.

