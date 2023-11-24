Exciting Black Friday Deals Await Shoppers at all outlets of Pacific Malls

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 24: Pacific Group is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale, offering a shopping experience for savvy shoppers and deal-hunters. Featuring exclusive discounts, special promotions, and an electric atmosphere, Black Friday at all their outlets - The Mall of Faridabad, Pacific Tagore Garden, Pacific NSP-Pitampura, Pacific D21 Dwarka, Pacific Premium Outlets Mall Jasola, and Pacific Mall Dehradun is an absolute must for anyone looking to make the most of the season. With 500+ brands participating across their 6 malls, shoppers can find something for everyone on their holiday gift list.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group shared his excitement "We're delighted to bring you the most exciting Black Friday Sale ever. Our Black Friday sale this year promises an unparalleled shopping extravaganza with exclusive deals and offers from top brands in fashion and lifestyle across multiple locations. We are dedicated to providing our shoppers with a fantastic experience and unbeatable deals."

This Black Friday, Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola presents a shopping paradise with irresistible deals. Leading brands like Birkenstock, Levi's, American Eagle, Meena Bazaar and Vero Moda are offering up to 50% off. Nike's buy 2 get 2, and Louis Philippe's buy 3 get 3 deals are set to elevate your shopping spree.

Pacific D21 Dwarka sets the stage with up to 50% off on renowned brands like Biba, Carlton London, Nykaa, Lifestyle, Skechers and more. Explore additional exciting offers at Mamaearth, Home Centre, and others, ensuring a diverse range of discounts and choices for every shopper.

Pacific NSP-Pitampura invites everyone to grab superb discounts this Black Friday. Brands like Vero Moda, Adidas, Being Human, and Chique offer up to 40% off. Safari brings a whopping up to 65% off, while Puma boasts up to 30% off, promising a variety of savings on premium brands.

At The Mall of Faridabad, indulge in incredible Black Friday deals. Consumers can enjoy up to 50% off at Asics, Meena Bazaar, VIP, and Homecentre. Madame and Chique offer up to 30% and 40% off, respectively, ensuring a delightful shopping experience for all.

At Pacific Tagore Garden shoppers spending Rs. 5,000/- or more can win exciting gift vouchers and prizes. Pacific Mall Dehradun is offering an exclusive flat 50% discount, turning shopping into a delightful experience for families and friends.

The Pacific's Black Friday sale has something to offer everyone. The sale guarantees fantastic discounts on the newest trends and collections from top brands in fashion and lifestyle. Malls are excited to welcome patrons for a chance to indulge in these incredible deals and find just what they're looking for.

Pacific Group, a retail stalwart with a legacy spanning numerous years, is committed to transforming the shopping experience while championing environmental stewardship. The shopping malls house an impressive array of renowned international and Indian brands, including The Collective, Onitsuka Tiger, GANT, Armani Exchange, Decathlon, Zara, Nike, Lacoste, Birkenstock, Shantnu & Nikhil, and The Tank. Hypermarkets such as Deerika and Spar offer comprehensive shopping solutions, seamlessly blending convenience with opulence.

Pacific Group's dedication to environmental sustainability is exemplified by its ISO certification, meticulous audits, and leadership in environmental administration. It has also achieved zero waste and water discharge, earning it a platinum LEED Certificate and setting industry standards for responsible practices. In this era of convenience, Pacific Group prioritizes customer needs, offering a range of contactless services to enhance the shopping experience.

Pacific Group's enduring legacy and commitment to excellence have solidified its leadership in the retail sector. Their malls transcend mere shopping destinations; they are lifestyle hubs. As Pacific Group continues to expand and innovate, it remains devoted to serving patrons with distinction, continually raising the bar in the retail landscape.

