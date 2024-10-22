Exciting Diwali Festivities Begin at Maitri's Inaugural Shopping Exhibition & FunFest on October 25, 2024, in Pune

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: On the occasion of the festival of lights, Maitri is set to host its inaugural Diwali Shopping Exhibition and Funfest in Pune from October 25th to 27th, 2024. The three-day event will feature a diverse range of products and showcase stalls, offering attendees a vibrant shopping experience in the lead-up to Diwali.

The event will also include live streaming on October 25, hosted by renowned food blogger Nandini Rao. Designed to celebrate the spirit of the festival, the event promises a lively atmosphere with food, entertainment, and activities for all age groups, marking a memorable addition to Pune's festive calendar. A special video invitation from senior artist Kishori Shahane Vij invites all Punekars to join in the celebration.

Discover Treasures to Light Up Your Diwali with Handpicked Products Range from Rs 20/- to Rs 3500/-

With exquisite handcrafted decor and the latest fashion trends, you'll find everything you need to create a perfect Diwali ambiance and joyful essence. Whether you're looking for traditional or contemporary items, exclusive collections with fashion which brings elegance to your home and elevate your celebrations.

Shop till You Drop: Browse through a variety of products from MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and startups, showcasing creativity and craftsmanship at its best. Indulge Your Senses: Treat yourself to mouth-watering delicacies, including traditional Indian sweets and innovative fusion delights.

Empowering MSMEs and Women Entrepreneurs

Maitri Excellence is more than just an event management company. At its core, the company was founded to offer a hand to entrepreneurs. Provide sustainable solutions for MSME more than their requirements. Maitri is dedicated to MSME development, promoting women entrepreneurs, and supporting startups through various initiatives, including training, branding, digital marketing, and promotions. This festive event serves as a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products, connect with customers, and grow their businesses.

As a part of Maitri's vision for prosperity and growth, the event strengthens local business ecosystems by facilitating engagement, building networks, and fostering collaborations that uplift the entrepreneurial community.

MaitriA Bond of Prosperity is committed to providing a space where innovation, tradition, and commerce meet to create meaningful connections.

Event Details:

Date: 25th, 26th, 27th October 2024

Time: 11 AM-9 PM

Venue: Saafa Banquets, Balewadi High Street, Baner, Pune, Pune, MH

Contact: +91-8956548759 (WhatsApp)

Website: www.maitriexhibitions.com

