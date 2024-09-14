Exciting season of Kabaddi kicks-off, IPKL trophy launched

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], September 14: The Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) kicked off its exciting season with a grand trophy launch ceremony today in Chandigarh.

For the first time in the history of Kabaddi, eminent players of all across the world will showcase their best game during the tournament. IPKL will prove to be a memorable tournament for Kabaddi lovers in the country.

The unveiling of the IPKL trophy was the highlight of the event, marking the beginning of a thrilling journey for Kabaddi fans across the nation.

The trophy is such an emblem for any tournament that every team or players shows their best spirit and strength to achieve it.

The IPKL trophy, a stunning emblem of excellence, reflects the spirit and grandeur of the league, its intricate design showcases the strength, skill, and competitive essence of the sport, symbolising the ultimate prize for the teams vying for glory this season.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the league's brand ambassador, Manjeet Chillar, who shared his enthusiasm about the trophy and the upcoming season.

"The IPKL trophy is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that goes into Kabaddi. It represents the highest honor in our sport, and I'm thrilled to see it take center stage as we embark on this exciting journey," said Chillar.

The unveiling of the trophy was a momentous occasion, capturing the excitement and anticipation that surrounds the IPKL The event set the fone for the season, inspiring teams and fans alike with the promise of intense competition and unforgettable moments.

"With the trophy now revealed, the countdown to the IPKL season has officially begun. Fans can look forward to an exhilarating series of matches as the teams' battle it out for the prestigious title." Chillar maintained.

