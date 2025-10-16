Exclusive Cashback Offers on Honda Activa 6G and Other Two-wheeler Bookings with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: As the festive season lights up streets across India, many households look forward to fulfilling long-awaited dreams - from home upgrades to purchasing a brand-new two-wheeler. Among scooters, the Honda Activa has consistently remained a top favourite, celebrated for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and smooth ride quality. Models like the Honda Activa 6G and Honda Activa 125 continue to dominate the Indian market, offering advanced technology, superior comfort, and trusted performance. This festive season, Bajaj Finance makes two-wheeler ownership more rewarding by offering attractive cashback offers on select two-wheeler models including Honda Activa models such as Activa 6G and Activa 125. These offers are valid till October 31st, 2025. Customers can book their desired vehicle with the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan and get applicable cashbacks.

Key benefits of the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

* High-value funding up to Rs. 21 lakh: Customers can finance a wide range of scooters, from daily commuters to premium models, with ease, with a high-value loan of up to Rs. 21 lakh.

* Cashback offers: Festivals not only bring joy but also exciting deals and offers. With a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, customers can take advantage of attractive cashback offers. On the Honda Activa 6G, customers can avail of a cashback offer of up to Rs. 3,000*. On the Honda Activa 125, customers can avail of cashback offers of up to Rs. 8,000*. For customers looking at other scooters or bikes to purchase this Diwali, here are all the offers they can take advantage of:

*These attractive offers are valid until October 31st, 2025, providing a perfect opportunity for those looking to purchase a new scooter during the festive season.

* Simple eligibility and minimal documentation: The loan application process is designed for convenience, requiring only basic documents. This ensures that even first-time buyers can apply with ease.

* Flexible repayment options: Customers can choose repayment tenures that suit their financial plans, with EMIs structured to ensure comfortable monthly outflows.

* Up to 100% financing* on the on-road price: The loan covers the entire on-road cost, including ex-showroom price, RTO fees, insurance, and accessories eliminating the need for a large upfront payment.

How to avail of these cashback offers

Here is a step-by-step guide to availing of cashback offers

1. Customers can go to the two-wheeler loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website and click on the 'Apply Now' button.

2. After OTP verification, if the customer is identified as an existing Bajaj Finance customer with an active offer, they will be redirected to the Bajaj Mall, where they can explore their desired Honda Activa 6G or Honda Activa 125 variant.

3. After selecting the desired Honda Activa model, they can choose a dealer from the available list.

4. Once the form is submitted, a representative from Bajaj Finance will reach out for further steps.

5. During the purchase process at the dealership, customers can claim applicable cashback benefits.

If the customer is identified as a new customer without an active offer, they will be required to enter some basic personal, vehicle and dealer details. Once they submit these details and their application is approved, a representative from Bajaj Finance will contact the customer to guide them through the next steps. During the purchase process at the dealership, the customer can claim applicable cashback benefits.

This festive season, Bajaj Finance is making the joy of new beginnings even brighter. With cashback offers, quick approvals, flexible EMIs, and high-value loans, the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan ensures that bringing home the desired two-wheeler becomes a truly festive milestone.

Please note: The final fulfilment of these offers will be managed directly by the dealer during the purchase. These special cashback offers are valid till 31st October, 2025.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

