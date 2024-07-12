'Exclusive Preference Offer for Neighbourhood at Claremont by Origin Corp!'

Are you ready to be captivated by breathtaking views and an ultra-luxurious lifestyle? Introducing Claremont by Origin Corp, the pinnacle of sophisticated living in Goregaon East. More than just a residential project, Claremont is a landmark of opulence, spread across 9 acres and boasting a unique 46-storey standalone structure, setting a new standard for luxury living in Goregaon East.

Introducing Claremont by Origin Corp

Origin Claremont Goregaon East offers Majestic residences - 2 BHK and Magnificent residences - 3 BHK luxurious apartments, each crafted for your comfort and lavish lifestyle. We have an exciting exclusive first preference offers specially designed for our neighbourhood customers in Goregaon East, Malad East and Kandivali East. Claremont offers spacious configurations with attached balconies, making it one of the only ultra-luxurious residential projects in Goregaon East.

Ultra-Luxurious Configurations

3 BHK – 1216 Sq. Ft. with Balcony

2 BHK – 886 Sq. Ft. with Balcony

2 BHK – 840 Sq. Ft. with Balcony

With such amazing features and configurations, consider this the perfect time to book your new home in the prime residential property in Goregaon East at Claremont.

Unveiling the Key Standout Features of Claremont

Claremont by Origin Corp is an architectural masterpiece with a royal yet modern elevation, featuring Gr + 5P + 1 E-Deck + 2 Amenities Floors + 38 Habitable Floors. This luxurious residential project offers over 30 lifestyle amenities, including a cascading swimming pool, an expansive 11,500 sq.ft. clubhouse, and a lush 4,250 sq.ft. podium garden area. Residents can enjoy spacious and ultra-luxurious apartments with balcony decks, providing panoramic views from the comfort of their homes. Strategically located in the heart of Goregaon East, Claremont ensures ultimate convenience and connectivity, making it the perfect place for sophisticated urban living.

Prime Location

Situated in a prime location, Claremont is just minutes away from The Oberoi Mall, Western Express Highway, and Dindoshi Metro Station, ensuring unparalleled convenience. The upcoming GMLR and coastal road further enhance connectivity, seamlessly linking Claremont to the rest of the city. The area is also home to top schools, colleges, hospitals, malls, and hotels making it an ideal location for families and professionals alike. Imagine waking up to spectacular views, spending weekends at the luxurious clubhouse, or taking leisurely strolls in the lush podium garden. At Claremont, a self-sustained residential property in Goregaon East, every detail is designed to elevate your living experience, making it more than just a residence; it’s a lifestyle.

Reviews and Testimonials

Reviews for Origin Claremont Goregaon East underscore the exceptional quality, design, and lifestyle that the development delivers. Residents praise the spacious layouts, luxurious amenities, and the prime location, which ensures convenient access to all essential services and facilities.

Investment Opportunities

Claremont by Origin Corp emerges as a premier option for those exploring new projects in Goregaon East or new residential developments across Mumbai. It presents a compelling opportunity for NRIs seeking property investments in Mumbai, combining luxury, comfort, and strong potential for high returns. Mumbai, renowned for its lucrative real estate market, solidifies Claremont's appeal with its unmatched offerings and strategic location.

