Exhibitions India unveils the Startup Hub Expo – Paving the way for Indian Startups

New Delhi [India], August 11: Co-located alongside the 31st Convergence India and 9th Smart Cities India - India’s largest technology and infrastructure expo, Startup Hub Expo aims to open new opportunities for participating startups.

The expo will offer a dynamic platform for emerging businesses to thrive and flourish by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, besides providing them international quality exposure and invaluable networking prospects. With technology as a common denominator, the event will encourage dialogue and partnerships between startups and established players, opening doors to novel collaborations and business synergies.

The Startup Hub Expo will feature an array of innovative startups from diverse sectors, showcasing their groundbreaking products and services. From AI-driven solutions to sustainable innovations, attendees can witness the next generation of transformative ideas that have the potential to reshape industries.

In addition to the exhibition, the event will host a series of knowledge-sharing panel discussions, a pitch competition, an industry awards ceremony, and a business investors meet. This valuable exchange of ideas and insights will equip startups with the tools they need to overcome challenges and scale their businesses successfully.

In the last edition which took place in March 2023, Startup Hub Expo witnessed participation from 44,170 B2B visitors, 1,015 Participants and 182 Startups from 36 countries. The winner of the Pitch Competition was rewarded with 1Lac Cash and awarded with an extraordinary prize- a fully paid trip for two, a fully-branded Pod and a guaranteed entry to GITEX Africa’s Supernova Challenge 2023.

Now is the opportunity to book your space at the Startup Hub expo. Tech startups looking to maximise their reach and impact on the industry are encouraged to secure their spot.

Aiming to uplift the Indian Startup ecosystem, the Startup Hub 2024 expo provides a platform for engagement among emerging entrepreneurs, industry stakeholders, technology experts, incubators, and investors. As the largest startup exhibition in India, the expo is a game-changer, showcasing over 350 cutting-edge startups that are fostering advancements across multiple sectors.

Sectors Covered:

Deep Tech, Telecom, FinTech, AI, IoT, Embedded Tech, Bigdata, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Smart Cities (ICT), Cleantech, Renewable Energy tech, Smart Mobility, Waste Management Tech and more.

Convergence India is the largest technology and infrastructure expo in the country that provides a platform to showcase ‘Brand India’ by supporting the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ campaigns. The expo is at the forefront of promoting technological advancements in the fields of Telecom/Satcom, Broadcast, Wired/Wireless Technologies, 5G & 6G Networks, IT & Smart Solutions such as Cloud, Big Data & Analytics, AI, M2M, IoT, Embedded Tech, Blockchain, FinTech and Digital Gaming - the entire gamut of digital solutions.

The Smart Cities India expo is a display of India’s emerging modernisation and development landscape. The expo showcases the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development, i.e., Green Buildings, Rooftop Solar, Renewable & Clean energy, Clean Environment, Clean Water, Water Conservation, Urban Mobility, and the use of Smart ICT solutions for optimising resources that make cities smart and sustainable.

To Participate, please contact:

Sarthak Kapoor | sarthakk@eigroup.in | +91 85108 22118

For more information, visit: https://www.startuphubexpo.com/

