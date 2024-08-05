Exhicon acquires land to develop Multipurpose Venue in Ayodhya

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: After the JV announcement of Pune's largest Multipurpose Event Venue, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited has announced on the exchange that it has purchased a 5-acre land in Ayodhya, U.P. for the development of the first phase of a cutting-edge multipurpose event venue.

The project is situated near premium HOABL Lodha Saryu City and NTPC Solar City which recently reached a milestone of 40MW of Solar Power generation for the city.

The move addresses the city's need for a permanent event space, eliminating the reliance on temporary setups for hosting various events.

This strategic land purchase marks a significant step forward for Exhicon in Ayodhya's experiential landscape, opening doors to diverse revenue streams.

Padma Mishra, Director of the company, emphasised the importance of this development in the industry and highlighted its role in the company's growth plans in Tier-II cities.

She said "The new venue is expected to not only add multiple revenue sources for Exhicon but also solidify Exhicon's market presence in the region".

Exhicon Group has had a spate of acquisitions in the past year and their leadership team is poised to make a significant impact in the domain. With most of the services in-house, the team is confident of world class delivery, irrespective of the geography or time of the year. Their agenda is driven by providing a quality that drives client retention and extension of multiple services to their clients. The expansion of their digital services has played an instrumental role in diversification of their services leading to ease of business, enhanced management and better control.

This comes close in line with their recent announcement of Pune's largest state of the art convention and exhibition centre last month only, and is a clear indicator of the aggressive expansion trajectory being earmarked by their team.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited is India's only 360 degree exhibition company listed on the Stock Exchange.

