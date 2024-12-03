Exide appoints Mr. Prabal Bose as Senior President and Head of Institutional Business

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 2: Exide Industries Limited has appointed Mr Prabal Bose as Senior President & Head of the Institutional Business Vertical, wherein he will be responsible for all the B2B businesses of the company. As a Senior Management Personnel (SMP), he will also be part of the Top Leadership team at Exide.

Prabal brings with him close to 3 decades of experience in driving growth, fostering partnerships, and building strong customer-centric businesses in the B2B (Institutional) sector. Prior to this appointment, Prabal served as the Vice President and Country Business CEO for the Smart Infrastructure Solutions Business for Siemens South Asia. He has also held the position of MD & CEO for Siemens Bangladesh between 2017 to 2021. Having worked in the domains of Country Operations, Sales & Marketing, and Project Management across the Energy, Electrification, Mobility, and Healthcare sectors, Prabal has worked extensively throughout India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other SAARC countries.

“I welcome Prabal to the Exide Team”, said Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Limited. “Exide's Institutional Business has witnessed consistent growth over the past decade, emerging as a key contributor to the company's success. With infrastructure and energy at the forefront of India's development agenda, the Institutional Business Vertical, under Prabal’s leadership, will play a significant role in facilitating this transformation and capitalizing on future opportunities.”

Prabal is a graduate in Chemistry from Fergusson College, Pune, and holds an MBA in Marketing from Tasmac University.

