Exim Bank presents export strategy for Himachal to CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 : The Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) presented a comprehensive export strategy for Himachal Pradesh to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday.

Highlighting the state's development as a manufacturing hub in pharmaceuticals, textiles, light engineering goods, health, power, telecom, and IT, the Chief Minister noted a significant rise in exports from Rs. 9,822.08 crore in 2019-20 to Rs. 17,543.49 crore in 2022-23 which is a 62 per cent increase.

The pharmaceuticals and textiles alone accounted for 80 per cent of the total exports of the state.

The efforts by the government to create an investor-friendly environment have earned Himachal Pradesh several awards from the Government of India. The state ranks 15th overall and second among Himalayan states in export preparedness.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister Sukhu also announced the development of a medical device park in Nalagarh, Solan district, and a bulk drug park in Una district.

The Chief minister said that the incentives will be offered to entrepreneurs establishing industrial units in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial hub.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the Exim Bank team for their valuable suggestions aimed at boosting exports and addressing gaps in the state. Harsha Bangani, Managing Director of Exim Bank, assured the state government of financial support for various sectors.

The presentation was attended by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar, and other senior officials.

