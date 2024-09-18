Exim Titans Launches to Reshape Export Training in India

VMPL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18: In a bold move to transform the export training sector in India, Fahad Siddiqui has launched Exim Titans, a firm dedicated to empowering aspiring exporters with practical skills and authentic industry insights. Launched in 2024, Exim Titans intends to address the critical gaps in traditional export education and demystify the often muddy world of international trade.

At just 29 years old, Fahad brings a wealth of experience to his new venture. Through Gourmet Rainbow Fresh LLP (GRF Overseas), his export and import company, he has successfully navigated the challenging terrain of international trade. His transition from market researcher to export business owner has provided him with unique insights into the challenges faced by newcomers to the industry.

"The biggest hurdle for most beginners in export is finding genuine buyers," Fahad explains. "There's a fog of misinformation surrounding this aspect of the export business, and Exim Titans is here to clear the air."

Exim Titans distinguishes itself from conventional training programs by focusing on what Fahad calls "trust and networking" - the cornerstones of successful international trade relationships. The firm's approach avoids outdated methods such as cold calling, B2B website memberships, and the purchase of often unreliable buyer data.

"We're not here to sell quick fixes or empty promises," Fahad says. "We want to equip people with the tools to build genuine, lasting connections across borders. In today's market, that's the only path to sustainable success in export."

The Exim Titans curriculum is designed to be both practical and forward-thinking. Fahad has developed proprietary methods that he claims can help students establish networks in five countries within a year - a feat that many in the industry would consider remarkable.

At the centre of this curriculum is the Pentagon Exports Sales Framework, an innovative system that Fahad asserts can help entrepreneurs get started in international trade within just 60 days. This framework is the foundation of his strategy, providing a structured path to quick entry into the export market.

"Too often, new exporters limit their vision to neighbouring countries," Fahad observes. "We're here to expand horizons and open doors to opportunities across the globe."

Fahad has created a training program that takes into account the reality of today's international trade, drawing on his vast experience working with clients from the UK, China, and other African countries. Exim Titans seeks to equip its students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the challenges of international trade, from figuring out cultural differences to comprehending the minute details of international shipping and customs laws.

"We're not just teaching theory," Fahad emphasises. "We're sharing real-world strategies that have been tested and proven in the field. Our goal is to see our students succeed, not just complete a course."

The launch of Exim Titans comes at a crucial time for India's export sector. As the country seeks to expand its global trade presence, there's an increasing need for well-trained, savvy exporters who can compete on the international stage. Fahad believes that by providing practical, no-nonsense training, Exim Titans can play a significant role in fostering a new generation of successful Indian exporters.

