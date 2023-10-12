Expanding Horizons: Specialized MBA Programmes in India's Booming Real Estate and Construction Sector

RICS

New Delhi [India], October 12: The next decade is poised to be a game-changer for India's real estate and construction industry. As the nation cements its position as the world's fifth-largest economy, a plethora of construction projects continues to reshape the urban landscape. With each passing day, new and ambitious plans emerge from various real estate firms, offering a wealth of opportunities in this dynamic sector.

The MBA degree gives a comprehensive understanding of business and management. As technology, environment, globalization, and climate continue to change the global business marketplace, it's crucial to get a specialized degree that enables you to acquire skills to face these challenges head-on. To address this change in the industry, many specialized MBA programmes have been developed by the world's leading institutions, focusing on evolving technology, globalization, social responsibility, ethics, sustainability, and emerging markets.

India's second-largest employer sector is not immune to this trend, and as a result, a lot of specialized management programmes in the built environment are available for job seekers in the construction, real estate, and infrastructure sectors. From MBA, BBA, and Ph.D. programmes by RICS SBE to term-based programmes at NICMAR, India's built environment has taken a big leap over the last decade.

Among the rising opportunities, one role that particularly stands out is that of construction project manager. These professionals are in high demand to ensure the successful execution of construction projects amidst the industry's rapid growth.

RICS SBE, accredited by RICS UK (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and PMI GAC (Project Management Institute Global Accreditation Center), stands at the forefront of this educational transformation. Students can access world-class curriculum and global networking opportunities right here in India.

Completing an MBA program at RICS SBE not only provides a competitive edge within the industry but also unlocks doors to international job markets. The accreditations offer students the advantage of international recognition, a crucial asset in an industry where global collaboration is increasingly vital.

As India's real estate and construction industry continues to expand, the demand for skilled professionals like Construction Project Managers is expected to remain strong over the next decade and beyond. For those with the vision to excel in this dynamic field, the path is now clear. With these institutions at the helm, the next decade is set to be a transformative period for both the industry and those who aspire to lead it.

