Experience Eco-friendly living: Launching DRA Clover, Tambaram's First IGBC Pre-Gold Certified Residential Project

New Delhi [India], September 21: DRA Homes has established itself as a leading developer in the Chennai real estate industry, having 39 years of excellence by adhering to the highest standards of excellence. With a legacy of delivering over 10 million square feet of projects, 4000 Cr. worth of projects handed over on time, and a customer base of 11,855 happy homeowners, DRA Homes has set the benchmark for quality and reliability. Recently DRA Homes has received a FICCI Award in the month of Aug'24 for the Developer of the Year in Residential category for Chennai zone.

Committed to creating homes that reflect modern living, DRA Homes continues to push boundaries in the industry. Their unwavering commitment to on-time delivery ensures that customers receive their dream homes on schedule. To guarantee this, DRA Homes pioneered the Construction Timeline Meter, a customer-centric innovation that provides unparalleled transparency throughout the building process. Additionally, their focus on eco-friendly designs ensures that homes not only exude modern luxury but also prioritize sustainability, delighting customers with unparalleled quality and service.

In line with this vision, DRA Homes proudly unveil DRA Clover, East Tambaram's first residential development to receive IGBC Pre-Gold certification. This pioneering project exemplifies a commitment to sustainable building practices, ensuring a healthier living environment for its residents.

Introducing DRA Clover

Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of East Tambaram at Selaiyur, DRA Clover offers a unique fusion of modernity and sustainability. Launching a RERA-approved project is perfect for those who seek both comfort and green living.

DRA Clover features 217 meticulously planned apartments, available in 2 and 3 BHK configurations. Each residence is crafted to maximize natural light and ventilation, creating a refreshing living atmosphere. The architectural design prioritizes functionality while embracing aesthetic values, transforming every apartment into a serene retreat.

All About DRA Clover

Spanning 2.4 acres, DRA Clover is a vibrant community offering an array of eco-friendly features and 50+ world-class amenities for a harmonious lifestyle. The development emphasizes energy efficiency, achieving up to 30% energy savings, 46% open space, and up to 40% water conservation. Innovative design elements at DRA Clover ensure living spaces remain 2°C cooler, while its infrastructure features no open car parking slots, providing enhanced moving spaces for residents.

Conveniently located in East Tambaram, DRA Clover strikes the perfect balance between accessibility and tranquility. Situated between Camp Road Junction and Perungalathur Junction via the Eastern Bypass Road, it provides seamless access to Medavakkam Junction and Tambaram Junction. Families will appreciate the proximity to top schools such as Zion, Alwin, and Chaitanya, all just 3-7 minutes away, along with Bharath University and MCC colleges nearby. Tambaram Railway Station and the upcoming Medavakkam Metro Station are also a mere 10 minutes away, ensuring hassle-free travel.

DRA Clover offers an impressive array of amenities designed to enhance residents' quality of life, including state-of-the-art gymnasiums, serene gardens, a kids' play area, ample parking, a polyclinic, and a jogging track. Residents can also enjoy a multi-purpose hall, a pet garden, EV charging stations, Wi-Fi zones, organic waste converters, and a convenience store, all tailored to foster a vibrant and community-focused living experience.

What's more, DRA Homes' projects have consistently demonstrated exceptional appreciation value, with an average of 40% increase in property value over time.

DRA Clover is launching at an unbeatable price of Rs5799 per square foot, significantly lower than the market price of Rs8000 per square foot, allowing buyers to save a minimum of Rs24 lakhs on a 2 BHK home.

Conclusion

DRA Clover is a game-changer in East Tambaram's real estate landscape. This eco-friendly residential project by DRA Homes offers a unique blend of modern living and sustainability. With its tranquil location, world-class amenities, and exceptional features. DRA Clover is perfect for those seeking a comfortable and enjoy green living.

With 39 years of excellence, DRA Homes has once again raised the bar with DRA Clover. By choosing DRA Clover as your home, you will not only own a piece of paradise but also contribute to a healthier environment.

If you're looking for a home that harmonizes with nature, look no further. DRA Clover is the perfect choice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor