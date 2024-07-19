Experience Future of Retail with BillMade at Bengaluru Retail Summit 2024

New Delhi (India) July 19 : BillMade is highly excited to announce its silver partnership at the Bangalore Retail Summit of 2024 that will take place on the 23rd July 2024 at the honored Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel. As a pioneer in POS software, BillMade aims to transform retail through innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance customer experience.

Event Details:

Event: Bangalore Retail Summit 2024

Date: July 23, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM onwards

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Register: https://bengaluru.rai.net.in/

Discover the Future of Retail Technology:

Innovative POS Solutions: Examine BillMade's newest point-of-sale (POS) technologies designed to suit versatile contemporary commercial requirements and needs. From simplified transactions to synchronized inventory management, our offerings empower companies to flourish under stiff competition.

Engage with Industry Leaders: Connect with retail experts and thought leaders in insightful panel discussions and workshops at this premier retail conference in Bangalore. Gain strategic insights into emerging trends and best practices shaping the future of retail technology.

Network and Collaborate: Create valuable business relationships with your peers from your industry as well as potential partners. Benefit from networking sessions aimed at establishing collaboration opportunities that will let you grow your business during this important event for the retail industry in Bangalore.

Live Demonstrations: Experience firsthand how BillMade's POS solutions optimize operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Witness live demos showcasing our seamless omnichannel capabilities for retail, distribution, and beyond.

Why Attend:

Join us at the Bangalore Retail Summit 2024 to witness how BillMade is revolutionizing retail with intuitive POS billing software solutions. From Omnichannel ease to actionable insights, this summit is your gateway to staying ahead in retail technology.

Omni channel Made Easy for Retail, Distribution, etc.: As an Omni channel facilitator, BillMade makes it simple to run and manage Omnichannel operations that ensure seamless customer journey across all touch points. Steer your retail strategy through complete integration and better performance at a leading retail conference in Bangalore.

Don't miss out on this transformative event! Register now for the Bangalore Retail Summit 2024 and discover how BillMade can empower your business to thrive. Follow us on social media for updates and exclusive insights leading up to the summit.

About BillMade:

BillMade is a pioneering force in the POS industry, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower retail businesses across India. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, BillMade's point of sale software enhances operational efficiency, improves customer engagement, and drives business growth.

