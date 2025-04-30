Experience the Future of Shaving With the Launch of Philips Series 7000, i9000 and i9000 Prestige Ultra

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 30: Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and innovation, unveiled its latest breakthrough innovation the premium electric shavers in India. In an exclusive showcase event co-hosted by Vidyut Kaul, Head of Personal Health, Philips Growth Region (JAPAC, ISC, META & LATAM), and India's beloved tech expert Rajiv Makhni aka Gadget Guru. The dynamic duo took center stage to introduce the cutting-edge product, spotlighting its game-changing features and the brand's commitment to empowering modern consumers through smart technology.

These premium electric shavers - Philips Series 7000, i9000 and Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra are designed with cutting-edge AI-powered SkinIQ technology. These shavers are engineered to deliver an unparalleled grooming experience that combines precision, comfort, and ease of use. These shavers intelligently adapt to individual skin and beard types, delivering an elevated and enhanced grooming experience offering an effortless and irritation-free shave every time.

The new range of shavers from Philips marks a first-of-its-kind introduction in the Indian grooming landscape, poised to elevate the grooming experience. Apart from Skin IQ technology, they come with a host of features.

* The Philips i9000 and i9000 Prestige Ultra are engineered to deliver the ultimate shaving experience with cutting-edge innovation and personalized comfort. Both models feature the Patented Triple Action Lift & Cut System, lifting and cutting hair precisely at skin level for an ultra-close, day-long finish. Powered by Dual SteelPrecision Blades (i9000 Prestige) and NanoTech Dual Precision Blades (i9000 Prestige Ultra), they execute up to 7-8 million cutting motions per minute, ensuring exceptional efficiency even on a 1, 3, or 7-day beard. The intelligent Power Adapt Sensor reads hair density 500 times per second to auto-adjust cutting power, while the Motion Control and Active Pressure & Motion Guidance systems refine shaving technique for effortless, skin-friendly results. To enhance comfort, the Hydro SkinGlide Coating reduces friction by 50%, and the 360° Precision Flexing Head dynamically adapts to facial contours for maximum contact and precision. The i9000 Prestige Ultra further elevates the experience with 5 customized shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort and a connected app offering real-time shaving insights.

* Designed for precision and skin protection, the Philips Series 7000 features SteelPrecision Blades with 90,000 cutting actions per minute for a smooth and effective shave. The Power Adapt Sensor, adjusting 250 times per second, optimises performance based on hair density. A Motion Control Sensor ensures better shaving technique, while the Nano SkinGlide Coating minimises irritation by improving glide. Its 360-D Flexing Heads contour effortlessly to the face, delivering a consistently comfortable and close shave.

Globally, consumers are gradually shifting from manual razors to electric shavers and with the launch of this new range of electric shavers, Philips intends to offer Indian consumers world class products.

Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul, Head of Personal Health, Philips Growth Region (JAPAC, ISC, META & LATAM), said, "At Philips, our mission is to continuously evolve and create products that enhance consumers' lives. The new Philips Shaver Series 7000, i9000 and i9000 Prestige Ultra have been meticulously crafted to provide a superior shaving experience, offering precision, adaptability, and ultimate comfort. By incorporating AI-powered SkinIQ technology, we ensure our shavers cater to different skin types that Indian men have such as oily, dry, sensitive, normal and combination, yet get a perfectly close and comfortable shave. With innovation at our core, we remain committed to redefining male grooming through technology-driven solutions. The launch of these products is yet another step towards our vision of delivering better care for more people, ensuring every shave is smooth, precise, and irritation-free."

As male grooming continues to evolve, Philips remains at the forefront of innovation, bringing state-of-the-art technology to everyday routines. With a commitment to precision, comfort, and sustainability, these premium shavers set a new standard in grooming, making every shave effortless, efficient, and skin-friendly

The following products will be available for purchase at www.shop.philips.co.in and Amazon.in. They will also be available in select modern retail stores of Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. These premium electric shavers come with exceptional customer experience, featuring a 5-year warranty and a design that is built to last.

- Philips 7000 Series (S7887) - INR 14,999

- Philips 9000 Series (i9000) - INR 19,999

- Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra - INR 34,999 (Open for pre-booking) Pre-Booking Link - https://forms.cloud.microsoft/e/W0QceuRP6p

Philips Electric Shavers | How to use - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pnkykM49lA

Philips News Center: News Center Link

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor