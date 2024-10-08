Experience the Pinnacle of Wellness: 7th International Conference on Comprehensive Wellness Strategy

PNN

Singapore, October 8: Vyasa, the oldest and most esteemed yoga school in Singapore, proudly announces its 7th International Conference on "Comprehensive Wellness Strategy", scheduled for October 19th and 20th, 2024. This two-day event, held at the Galaxy Ballroom, Level 4, CSC Tessensohn Club (nearest MRT, Farrer Park Station), promises an immersive exploration into the integration of ancient wisdom and modern science for holistic well-being.

The conference, which kicks off with pre-conference events and talks starting October 14th, will feature a rich program packed with yoga, wellness and yoga therapy sessions, meditation, music performances, cultural activities, and food. The full conference fee is 480 SGD, covering in-person activities on October 19th and 20th, including two lunches, a gala dinner, high tea, a goodie bag, and a welcome kit. Additionally, participants will have access to pre-conference and post-conference Zoom sessions from October 14th to 17th and October 22nd to 25th.

The conference will feature 50 distinguished speakers and experts from 11 countries, including 21 in-person presenters from local and international locations and 29 additional speakers participating online.

This conference offers a unique opportunity to delve into how traditional yoga teachings and modern health sciences converge to enhance physical vitality, mental clarity, and emotional balance. Attendees will gain actionable strategies for achieving comprehensive well-being amidst today's fast-paced world.

For more information or to register, please visit the registration link https://www.nurturewellness.space/conference or contact +91 94491 67170.

Conference Organisers: Manoj Thakur & Jai Suryamitra

"Our 7th International Conference on Comprehensive Wellness Strategy represents a profound convergence of ancient wisdom and modern science. With an exceptional lineup of 50 global experts, this annual event is truly a must-attend for anyone passionate about wellness and yoga. We invite you to join us on this extraordinary journey towards comprehensive well-being and discover why our conference is an unmissable highlight in the wellness calendar."

Manoj Thakur, Founder, Vyasa Yoga Singapore

Join us for this transformative experience and discover how the fusion of ancient practices and contemporary strategies can lead to profound personal and communal wellness.

