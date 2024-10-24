Experimento India reaches out to students from low-income communities

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Experimento India which aims to enhance the learning experience of students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects has reached out to students from low-income communities, Siemens Limited said in a release on Thursday.

The move will bridge the digital learning divide by providing internationally recognised education resources in these communities.

This open educational resources (OER) is integrated into Siemens Limited's Project Jigyaasa (curiosity) which is active in over 170 government schools and will be accessible to all school students. The learning materials are completely free and leverage educational equity by improving the learning outcomes of students across India, as per the release.

The project launch coincides with the Indian German Government Consultations at the Asia Pacific Conference in New Delhi and underlines the shared goal of a sustainable future and social inclusion.

Dr. Nina Smidt, CEO and Spokesperson of the Board, Siemens Stiftung says, "Having worked in Africa, Europe and Latin America for over 15 years, we have experienced that students learn best from resources that are rooted in their contexts. The digital learning materials are adapted from our internationally acclaimed education program Experimento to the needs and requirements of Indian students. The resources are co-created with Indian academic experts, teachers and families and offered to students in their mother tongues. Thereby, breaking language barriers to learning science and technology."

Sunil Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited says, "India's young population requires extensive skilling to harness its full potential. Siemens Limited's strategy for the focus area of education is based on a lifecycle approach and aligned to the Skill India mission of the Government."

The OER offer a diverse range of multimedia materials including video activities for project-based learning, lesson plans for educators, student worksheets, quizzes and question banks.

Its integration with project Jigyaasa, will further enhance the learning outcomes in STEM subjects. Pratham Education Foundation is the project implementation partner, the release added.

Dr. Madhav Chavan, Co-Founder of Pratham Education Foundation says: "We need to equip our students for learning beyond textbooks to apply the knowledge in life and at work. Through our collaboration, we hope to drive a broader policy push to bring hands-on learning into classrooms and emphasize the importance of STEM education - not just as a theoretical concept, but as a practical and impactful experience in schools and communities.

With a focus on enhancing students' 21st-century skills, the project aims to build competencies crucial to addressing global challenges like glocalisation, digitisation, and climate change, Smidt presented the Experimento India project at the panel discussion, "The Future of Work in the Digital Era: Indo-German Initiatives in Skills Development and Education" at the Indian Institute of Technology.

