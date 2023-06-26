Russian PM acknowledges country faces "challenge", praises govt members for response

Moscow [Russia], June 26 : Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday acknowledged that the country faced a "challenge" to its internal stability, CNN reported, adding that Mishustin made the remarks in his first address to the cabinet ministers after the brief mutiny by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries on Saturday.

In a video meeting with cabinet members, Mikhail Mishustin said, "These days the country faced an obvious challenge, an attempt was made to destabilize the internal situation in Russia."

He added that government members were "at their workplaces" and lauded the government members for their response to the threat, according to CNN.

Mishustin stated that they acted in a "coordinated manner" under Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership. He said, "Under the leadership of the president, they acted clearly, in a coordinated manner, and maintained the stability of the situation at all levels in order to prevent the situation from worsening and protect citizens from all possible threats that might arise."

He further said they need to "act together" and maintain the unity of all forces, adding, "We need to act together, as one team, and maintain the unity of all forces, rallying around the president. Make well-considered joint decisions for the effective implementation of the tasks set by the head of state", as per the news report.

Mishustin said Russia is going through a crucial period in its history facing key challenges from Western nations which he stressed are aimed to undermine Russia's ability to pursue its "own path."

"Today Russia is going through an important period in its history. As the president noted, virtually the entire military, economic, information machine of the West is directed against us. In fact, there is a struggle for the right to choose one's own path, based on national interests for the benefit of one's people," the Russian PM said as per CNN.

Earlier, on June 24, Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation said that the "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group is a "stab in the back" and vowed to punish those who were on the "path of treason" or anyone who takes up arms against the Russian military.

Putin's statement came after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the alleged head of the Wagner mercenary group, in a series of recordings released on social media on Saturday, announced that his troops had taken control of military facilities in two Russian cities.

In his televised address to the nation, Putin said, "Renegade actions against those fighting in the front is a stab in the back of our country," CNN reported. Putin also pledged a harsh response and punishment to those who plan "an armed rebellion.

Putin in his address said "all kinds of political adventurers and foreign forces, who divided the country and tore it apart, profited from their own interests. We will not let this happen again. We will protect both our people and our statehood from any threats, including internal treachery," CNN reported.

Putin described Wagner's actions as "betrayal" and stressed that "any actions that fracture our unity" are "a stab in the back of our country and our people." Calling the situation in Rostov-on-Don "difficult," Putin in his address noted that the work of civil and military administration had been blocked in Rostov.

His statement came after the Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces have taken control of military facilities, including the airfield in Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin's actions came after he accused Russian forces of striking a Wagner military camp and killing "a huge amount" of his fighters. Russia's Ministry of Defense has denied his claim and termed it an "information provocation."

