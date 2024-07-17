Experts Call for Increase in Pace of Energy Transition at Energy Partnership Forum 2.0 by BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 17: The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) - Energy Vertical convened the highly anticipated Energy Partnership Forum 2.0, a significant event dedicated to fostering international collaboration and innovation in the energy sector. The forum, attended by esteemed diplomats, industry leaders, and government officials, highlighted the pivotal role of energy cooperation among BRICS nations and their allies.

Diplomatic representatives from BRICS+ nations also participated, offering valuable insights. Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Russia in India, GAO Hongshan, Minister Counsellor, Embassy of China, New Delhi, and H.E. Alberto A. Guani, Ambassador of Uruguay, New Delhi, each delivered compelling speeches on international energy cooperation. The forum extended felicitations to official representatives from BRICS+ embassies and guests of honour, including, Sofia Salas Monge, CDA, Embassy of the Republic of Costa Rica, and Said Hijri, Economic Counselor, Embassy of Morocco in India, among others.

According to Shri Ram Nath Thakur, Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Government of India, "With the aim of tripling the renewable energy by 2030, the government has introduced a new scheme of providing INR 75 billion to provide subsidies in installation of solar panels. To provide 300 units of free electricity every month to light up one crore households, it also introduced the scheme called Rooftop Solar Yojana or the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana."

Dr Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Special Invitee National Executive, BJP, and Ex-Cabinet Minister, Punjab, delivered the Guest of Honor address, emphasizing the critical role of energy security in national development. "Energy is the backbone of economic growth and sustainability, and forums like these are essential for shaping future energy policies. To enable transition in hard-to-abate sectors, open trade needs to be encouraged so that zero and low-carbon hydrogen is used more. We also need to increase the pace of the energy transition and provide low-cost financing to fulfil net zero emissions target by 2070," Sodhi added.

Rajesh Verma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha shared his insights on the strategic importance of energy partnerships and added, "The collaboration between BRICS nations is vital for achieving energy security and sustainability. This forum provides the perfect platform for discussing innovative solutions and fostering mutual growth."

Ruhail Ranjan, President - Energy Vertical and Treasurer, BRICS CCI, delivered the welcoming remarks, shedding light on the forum's objectives. "As we convene for the second time, it is essential to recognize that the journey toward sustainability is not solely about grand initiatives and large-scale projects. While these are undoubtedly important, the cause of sustainability also hinges on the small, everyday efforts made by each and every one of us. Our goal is to create a platform where experts can share insights, strategies, and innovations to drive the energy transition forward," remarked Ranjan.

Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, commenced the forum with a warm welcome note, emphasizing the importance of unified efforts in addressing global energy challenges. "This forum represents a critical step towards building sustainable energy futures through collaborative partnership. At BRICS CCI, we aim to promote responsible business practices that should go hand in hand with growing trade relations. By advocating for ethical standards and sustainable practices, we ensure that economic growth does not come at the expense of environmental degradation or social inequality," said Shastri.

Dr BBL Madhukar, Director General of BRICS CCI, provided a special address, highlighting the Chamber's ongoing initiatives in the energy sector. "Today's discussions are not merely academic exercises; they are the building blocks of our future energy strategies. We must approach these dialogues with open minds and a willingness to innovate. Our commitment to promoting energy collaboration within BRICS is unwavering, and this forum is a testament to our dedication," Dr Madhukar said.

Keynote addresses were delivered by distinguished speakers including Sh. R P Gupta, IAS (Retd.), CMD, SECI, Rajat Gupta, Executive Director, NHPC, and PM Nanda, Executive Vice President, Engineering & Projects, Greenko, who discussed various facets of energy innovation and policy.

The forum also featured insightful panel discussions on topics such as Biofuel Policy, Green Hydrogen Fuel, and Renewable Energy & Energy Storage, which included panellists such as A K Saxena, Senior Director, Electricity & Renewables Division, TERI, Pulkit Agarwal, Head of India Content (Cross Commodities Expert), S&P Global Commodity Insights, Naveen Ahlawat, Head-Green Hydrogen, Gasification and CCSU, Jindal Steel & Power Limited, Anish Mandal, Partner - Sustainability and Climate, Centre of Excellence, among others.

The event concluded with the felicitation of industry leaders, including Shri Manoj Sardana, Chief Executive Officer, TUSCO, followed by valedictory remarks from Surya Jeedigunta, Convener, BRICS CCI Energy Vertical, and a vote of thanks by Ankita Sachdev, Joint Director, BRICS CCI.

The BRICS CCI Energy Partnership Forum 2.0 underscored the commitment of BRICS nations to collaborate on sustainable energy solutions, driving innovation and fostering economic growth.

