Explore multiple saving and investment choices on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with leading financial institutions to provide individuals with savings and investment products that suit their unique requirements. One can choose from a suite of different products spanning Fixed Deposits (FD), Mutual Funds (MF), US Stocks, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB).

Fixed-income instruments such as fixed deposits or sovereign gold bonds offer assured returns, which is why they're the preferred choice of savings instruments in India. However, according to the research conducted by CRISIL in 2022, Indian households are looking to move beyond savings, as they seek higher returns. In the quest for new asset classes that yield higher returns, most Indian investors are now turning to mutual funds and tax-saving instruments like the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

Industry-leading partners for wealth creation on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets has partnered with leading financiers to help people build wealth and achieve their financial goals. On this platform, individuals can start browsing and comparing different savings and investment opportunities on Bajaj Markets. Here's a look at the different partners on this platform:

Savings and investment opportunities available on Bajaj Markets

For those looking to grow their wealth, Bajaj Markets is a one-stop destination for different types of savings and investment options. Here's a look at the different products one can explore on this platform:

Fixed Deposit

One can earn interest rates up to 8.60% p.a* and also reap these benefits:

- Flexible tenors ranging from 12-120 months

- End-to-end paperless application process

- Facilities such as loan against FD, nomination and auto-renewal

Mutual funds

Invest in direct mutual funds at zero commission and enjoy other benefits such as:

- Free and instant account opening process

- Convenient process for setting up the account

- Detailed performance insights of the portfolio

US Stocks

Start trading with just $1 and benefit from:

- A user-friendly platform to start investing in global markets

- Simplified digital onboarding process

- State-of-the-art encryption protocols for a safe investment process

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

Open an NPS account with a completely digital process and enjoy features like:

- Tax benefits under Section 80CCD

- Superannuation fund transfer without tax implications

- Subsequent contributions to an NPS account through a simplified portal

Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)

SGB is available for subscription when the tranche is open. Subscribers can benefit from a discount of Rs. 50 per gram and enjoy these benefits:

- Fully digital, 3-step investment process

- An investment that can be used as a loan collateral

- Investment in gold without the hassle of managing physical assets

In addition to the above-mentioned list of products, one can look to open a demat account for free. Those traveling abroad can also apply for a forex card - a safe and convenient way to carry foreign currency, on Bajaj Markets. These diverse choices make it easy for individuals to start investing or to grow their savings easily through this platform.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choices to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology, and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with the digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan".

