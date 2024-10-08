Exploring Parivahan: The Go-To Platform for Checking Vehicle Insurance Status

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 8: Whether you are an expert driver or a newly learnt one, having a vehicle insurance policy is a must whenever you purchase a vehicle. Apart from being a legal requirement, it is also essential to ensure the security of your vehicle against potential crisis situations, like accidents or damages.

Therefore, it is advisable to regularly go through the status of your insurance plan from a reliable website to ensure you are up to date with all its details. Also, when it comes to reliability, the first site to pop up in mind is Parivahan.

If you are wondering why and how, read this blog till the end to find out more about the same.

Why Should You Check Vehicle Insurance Status from Parivahan?

It is always better to go for websites that have built a legacy of trust and authority in the country, providing the most accurate results on insurance to the citizens. Here is when Parivahan's website comes into the scene. Given below are some of the points, featuring the reasons why you should proceed with your car or bike insurance check online from Parivahan:

* It is a Central Government website run by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Thus, it has the highest chances of getting accurate results whenever you search for your insurance details through it.

* It ensures better transparency with the citizens by providing real-time and authentic details regarding your vehicle insurance plan.

* It requires no paperwork from you to access your vehicle insurance plan details and provides you with instant results.

* The official website of Parivahan comes with a user-friendly interface, allowing the policyholders to access their vehicle insurance details without any technological complications.

* Accessing vehicle insurance details from a Government website like Parivahan ensures a safe, convenient, and more regulated transportation ecosystem that adheres to the legal requirements while saving you time.

What are the Steps to Check Vehicle Insurance Status from Parivahan?

You can refer to the following steps to learn how you can check the current status of your vehicle through the Government website - Parivahan:

Step 1: Visit Parivahan Sewa's official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the option called "Information Services" located on the top of the home page.

Step 3: A drop-down menu will appear, select the option called "Know Your Vehicle Details".

Step 4: You will be redirected to another page called the VAHAN NR e-Services page.

Step 5: Now log in to the website with your registered mobile number.

Step 6: You will receive a verification code on your registered mobile number. Put the verification code and the registration number of your vehicle in their designated places.

Step 7: Select the "Search Vehicle" option to proceed. The screen will display all the details related to your vehicle including your vehicle insurance policy, its coverage, expiry date etc.

What are the Steps to Check Vehicle Insurance Status from the mParivahan App?

In case you are unable to access the official website of Parivahan, you can also view the current status of your vehicle insurance policy using the mParivahan app. Go through the simple steps given below to find out how you can check vehicle insurance status online Parivahan app:

Step 1: Download the mParivahan app and install it on your device.

Step 2: First select the language you want to access the website in.

Step 3: Once you click on "Continue" you will see a dashboard with two options to check the status of your vehicle insurance.

Step 4: Now enter the required details as asked, which include the registration number of your vehicle or driving licence number.

Step 5: Click on the "Search" button to continue.

Step 6: At this stage, you need to sign in with your registered mobile number and the screen will display all the details related to your vehicle including your vehicle insurance policy, its coverage, expiry date etc.

Final Words

To sum it up, it is always desirable for vehicle owners to check their vehicle insurance status from Parivahan Sewa. Checking the current status of your vehicle insurance from trusted and reliable sites like Government websites should be the ideal choice. Thus, it ensures you can correctly verify the essential issues that need to be resolved, while also keeping track of the expiry date. Therefore, make sure to follow the steps mentioned in the blog and proceed with your vehicle insurance policy check from Parivahan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor