Exports of K-beauty products hit all-time high in 2025: Data

Seoul, Jan 9 South Korea's cosmetics exports hit a record high last year, driven by the global popularity of Korean culture and the country's efforts to diversify export markets, data showed on Friday.

Outbound shipments of Korean beauty products rose 12.3 percent from a year earlier to a record US$11.43 billion in 2025, according to the data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, reports Yonhap news agency.

Exports to the U.S. have been on a steady rise, making it the No. 1 destination for South Korean cosmetics for the first time ever last year.

Shipments to Japan increased 5 percent to $1.09 billion in 2025, and those to Hong Kong jumped 21.6 percent to $705 million.

The number of countries importing South Korean cosmetics reached 202 in 2025, up from 172 in 2024. Shipments to Europe, the Middle East, Southwest Asia and Latin America continued to grow, while the shares going to the U.S. and China have declined, the ministry said.

By product category, skin care products, such as moisturizers, rose 11.6 percent on-year to $8.54 billion.

Color cosmetics shipments climbed 12 percent to $1.51 billion, while body cleansing products jumped 27.3 percent to $590 million.

Fragrance exports surged 46.2 percent to $60 million in 2025, the data showed.

Meanwhile, First lady Kim Hea Kyung visited a Korean beauty event in Shanghai this week in a show of support for South Korean cosmetic companies' bid to expand exports to the Chinese market, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Kim attended K-Beauty GLOW WEEK in Shanghai at the Fosun Foundation Art Center while accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on his visit to China, as she sought to promote Korean culture to help enhance ties between the two nations.

She toured pop-up stores showcasing new Korean beauty products, sampled items and watched Chinese influencers livestream from the booths.

She also took part in impromptu interviews with some influencers, vice presidential spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong said in a written briefing.

Asked about what makes Korean beauty products so popular, Kim said, "Korean cosmetics offer a wide range of choices depending on skin type and season, and they reflect consumer demand very quickly."

