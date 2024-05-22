EY report urges boosting rural AI startups, ethical frameworks, AI education in India

New Delhi [India], May 22 : Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) has outlined strategic recommendations to position India as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI).

The EY report emphasizes encouraging rural innovation, implementing ethical AI frameworks, and promoting AI education as key pillars for driving societal impact.

The report underscores the importance of fostering AI innovation in rural areas. EY recommends the establishment of dedicated funds for AI startups based in these regions.

This initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural divide and harness the untapped potential of rural talent.

Additionally, incentivizing AI-allied industries in high-tech manufacturing sectors, especially those producing essential components like chips and networking equipment, is deemed crucial for creating a robust AI ecosystem.

A major focus of the report is on ethical AI development. Addressing algorithmic bias and other ethical issues is highlighted as a critical area requiring concerted efforts.

EY calls for the establishment of comprehensive AI ethics guidelines to lead these efforts. Promoting the prevention, detection, and mitigation of bias in AI systems is considered vital.

The report advocates for the development of open-source AI testing frameworks and toolkits, which would support startups, researchers, and both public and private entities in creating fairer and more transparent AI systems.

To build a foundation of AI literacy, the report recommends incorporating AI fundamentals into the secondary school curriculum.

Mandatory training on the societal, legal, ethical, and political impacts of automated decision systems is suggested to prepare students for the future.

Enhancing the working knowledge of AI among non-professional users and building teaching capacity are also highlighted.

Accelerating the digital delivery of education is seen as a means to democratize access and ensure that all students benefit from AI advancements.

The report examines India's readiness to harness AI's potential across six key dimensions: technology infrastructure, research capabilities, data readiness, skills, regulatory environment, and ethical AI development.

With a strong foundation in these areas, AI can democratize access to healthcare and education, unleash creativity, and foster a new generation of entrepreneurs.

The report aims to shape the dialogue on realizing AI's transformative power for billions of Indians.

