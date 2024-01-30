EZE Cloud Consulting is Now an Official Workday Partner

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 30: EZE Cloud Consulting, a fast-growing Workday-only advisory and consulting firm, is honored to announce that it is now an official Workday Partner. Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

Founded in 2020 amid the pandemic, reaching this accomplishment is a testament to the remarkable journey of EZE Cloud and its employees who have worked tirelessly to help their 20+ global customers - including several Fortune 500 organizations - on their Workday journeys. The partnership with Workday also reflects EZE Cloud's continued commitment to excellence for organizations planning to use Workday for their finance and human capital needs.

"This significant milestone solidifies our position as a trusted advisor within the Workday ecosystem. As an official Workday Partner, we look forward to helping organizations with their adoption, integration, and optimization of various Workday solutions," said Damodar Pai, Founder and Co-CEO, EZE Cloud Consulting.

Sandeep Sharma, Co-CEO and Board Member, EZE Cloud Consulting said, "This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey of mutual growth and success for EZE Cloud and Workday. Driven by the same values and vision of empowering the workforce and enhancing business operations for all, we look forward to helping organizations harness the full potential of Workday, ultimately helping them adapt, innovate, and succeed in a rapidly changing world."

As a Workday Partner, EZE Cloud is now more prepared than ever to ensure consistent Workday support, advisory, and readily available solutions for critical finance and human capital challenges facing organizations across the globe.

For more information on EZE Cloud and its capabilities to help you accelerate your Workday journey, please write to connect@ezecloudconsulting.com.

