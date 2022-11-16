Ezok Launches Its New Men’s Collection at Stelatoes

November 16: EZOK has launched its trendiest collection of sneakers and boots at Stelatoes stores across north India. Fashion lovers can explore fresh launches of boots and sneakers. Ezok brand blends comfort with style. The collection has must-have items to have in one’s wardrobe.

EZOK introduces its all-new men’s collection representing flair & quality. With fashionable trendy styles and color combinations, the new collection is indicative of the world of fashion and style. The new collection instantly attracts the eye and captivates the senses. The new collection of shoes is especially custom-made as per the need of Indian customers and is priced attractively between Rs.2400 – Rs.4999.

The range has been produced with premium materials. The concept is to keep the models simple, only adding slight modifications to make things better which gives the entire collection a modern twist with attractive sole design and the introduction of new colors and style. All the shoes have been produced adhering to REACH compliance. The brand is all about purposeful design with an energetic edge. The men’s shoe brand launched the Ezok collection across brick-and-mortar stores and its e-commerce store as well as all the fashion portals.

“Stelatoes makes sure that the customers have access to stylish and premium quality footwear. They have a strong appeal amongst consumers and a strong influence on their buying decision as they give the potential consumer the opportunity to experience the product. We are very glad to associate and place our brand at their stores. By bringing the best of streetwear, Ezok delivers on its promise to do things differently and bring to India the coolest shoes,” Arvind Bajaj, Founder Ezok Shoes. Ezok launched its most recent collections across MBO’s in India store. The brand retails a wide range of sneakers, formals, casuals, and moccasins.

Sanjay Arora, MD Stelatoes says, “We are thrilled to have EZOK at our stores. The collection features attractive new and distinct designs for customers to choose from. We are proud to offer our customers more moments of comfort and trendy designs through this collaboration with EZOK.” Stelatoes was established in 2004, with its flagship store in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, and now has 18+ operational stores in North India.

About EZOK Shoes:

EZOK is the only brand that adheres to REACH compliance (An EU norm that aims to improve the protection of human health and the environment through the better and earlier identification of the intrinsic properties of chemical substances. https://echa.europa.eu). Ezok are handcrafted, pure leather Men’s shoe brand with an exquisite range of curated products. Ezok creates premium, trendy and fine quality footwear that is contemporary as well as affordable. Ezok shoes are made from the finest quality leather and immaculately crafted by artisans, they exude a class of their own. EZOK products are made with the same degree of detail as produced for leading global brands, using the finest materials and carrying the unique craftsmanship of our manufacturing. The 150+ models offer everything that is high on style and that a quality focused individual would expect to add to their wardrobe. The collection is produced from the same high quality, premium leather and enhanced with the same seaming techniques that a premium product is made with.

www.ezokshoes.com | Instagram: @ezokshoes |Facebook: @ezokshoes. Prices range – Rs. 3000-5000/-. Contact: Admin@ezokshoes.com | +91. 93109.93465

