"Fables of the Fabulous" - Solo Art Exhibition by Sidharth Inaugurated at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

New Delhi [India], November 5: Aura Art successfully inaugurated "Fables of the Fabulous", a captivating solo exhibition of paintings and sculptures by acclaimed artist Sidharth, at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. The exhibition, open from November 4 to 10, 2025, celebrates Sidharth's vibrant storytelling through art that intertwines mythology, nature, and human emotion.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the gracious presence of several distinguished guests including Abeer Vivek Abrol (Vice President, Abrol Builders), Nidhi Choudhari (Director, National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, IAS), Famous Actress Dimple Kapadia, Varsha Chordia (Chairperson, Panchshil Foundation), Akshay Singhania (Chairman & Managing Director, JK International Limited), Ranu Vohra (Co-founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Avendus), Uma Prabhu (Chairperson, Manav Sadhan Vikas Sanstha; Independent Director, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co.) and Inakshi Sobti (CEO, Asia Society India Centre).

A highlight of the evening was the participation of Abeer Vivek Abrol, who brought a youthful energy to the event. Speaking about his love for art being since a child as his family has been collecting art since he was a kid, and how he recollects spotting empty walls at his house a challenge. Abeer Vivek Abrol started his art collecting journey at the age of 19 buying a Husian dipytch, published in Tata Steel. Abeer also shared how his father Vivek Abrol spent time with great artists of his time like M F Husain, Souza, Raza, Tyeb and so on. And that is how the Abrol family Art collection grew. Abeer following his father's footsteps , is spending time and collecting artists like Rameshwar Broota, Manu and Madhvi Parekh, Paramjit and Arprita Signh, Radha Krishna and so on. Speaking about the exhibition, Abeer shared his admiration for Sidharth's artistic expression, noting how the works reflect India's cultural depth while embracing a contemporary spirit. His presence underlined the growing involvement of young art patrons in promoting Indian creativity and heritage.

Curated by Aura Art, the exhibition was widely appreciated by attendees for its imaginative portrayal of "fables" that blend spirituality, symbolism, and colour in a modern context.

The event was hosted by Harmeet Singh Sethi and Rishiraj Singh Sethi of Aura Art, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and art enthusiasts for their support in making the opening a memorable success.

