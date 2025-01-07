Fairfox EON Karol Bagh Unveils the Groundbreaking 1 Percent Scheme January 2025 in Noida

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 7: Fairfox IT Infra, a pioneer in redefining commercial real estate, is proud to announce its innovative 1% Scheme for the retail spaces in Fairfox EON Karol Bagh. Designed to empower aspirational investors, this scheme ensures unmatched affordability by requiring a 25% down payment followed by interest-free monthly payments of just 1%. This groundbreaking approach makes owning a retail space in the prestigious EON Karol Bagh development not only a lucrative investment but also a financially feasible one for ambitious individuals and businesses.

Part of an ambitious Rs 2000 Cr investment, Fairfox EON Karol Bagh stands as a testament to the scale and vision of this landmark project. This development is set to redefine Noida's commercial skyline with its blend of heritage-inspired retail spaces and cutting-edge infrastructure, providing immense opportunities for investors and businesses alike.

Situated in the thriving Sector 140A, Noida, Fairfox EON Karol Bagh promises an extraordinary blend of heritage and modernity. Inspired by the timeless charm of Delhi's iconic Karol Bagh market, known for its bustling streets, vibrant shopping culture, and an unyielding spirit of commerce, Fairfox brings this essence to Noida. The retail spaces at EON Karol Bagh are designed to recreate that dynamic energy while offering a contemporary twist with sleek layouts, world-class infrastructure, and unparalleled amenities.

With a strategic location just two minutes from the metro station, a three-side open plot, and a massive residential catchment area, EON Karol Bagh guarantees high footfall and immense growth potential for businesses. This USGBC Gold Certification-compliant development ensures sustainability, making it a progressive choice for today's discerning investors.

A Bold Vision, Now Within Reach

The 1% Scheme is more than a payment planit's a visionary step to democratize commercial investments, ensuring that the aspirational working population can partake in the promising growth of Noida's commercial landscape. By significantly lowering financial barriers, Fairfox continues to foster an environment where innovation, commerce, and community thrive.

Further underscoring the trust and credibility of this landmark project, loan facilities are also available through leading financial institutions such as ICICI Bank and AXIS Bank, making it even easier for investors to step into this promising opportunity.

Bhupesh Nagarkoti, VP Sales at Fairfox IT Infra, shared his enthusiasm, "At Fairfox, we've always believed in creating opportunities that go beyond spaces to empower people. The 1% Scheme is a testament to our commitment to making premium retail investments accessible. With Fairfox EON Karol Bagh, we're not just building a destination; we're bringing the magic of Karol Bagh to Noida, where heritage meets aspiration."

Fairfox EON Karol Bagh isn't just a retail space, it's an invitation to be part of a legacy, a future, and a community. Whether you're an investor seeking high returns or a business owner aiming to flourish in a premium retail environment, this is your moment.

About Fairfox IT Infra

Fairfox IT Infra is a leading developer known for creating landmark commercial projects that set new standards in design, innovation, and sustainability. With projects like EON Karol Bagh, Fairfox continues to redefine the future of commercial real estate in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor