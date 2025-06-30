Faith Services Pvt. Ltd. – India’s Innovator in Scaffolding, Walkway Systems & Formwork Excellence
New Delhi [India], June 28: At the heart of India's rapidly expanding infrastructure landscape stands a trusted name: Faith Services Pvt. Ltd. Since 2005, we've been redefining what's possible in the world of scaffolding and formwork engineering. With a legacy built on safety, performance, and innovation, we proudly manufacture and export a wide spectrum of products including scaffolding pipes, cuplock scaffolding, ringlock scaffolding, aluminium scaffolding, cable trays, forged couplers, and more.
And now, we are proud to introduce a game-changer: Rhombus Anti-Skid Walkway Planks & Steps — a patented, innovative alternative to traditional steel gratings.
Premium Scaffolding Products, Trusted Across Industries
Faith Services manufactures a complete line of scaffolding components trusted by contractors and engineers across India and overseas:
- Scaffolding Pipes – Heavy-duty and available in a variety of specifications
- Cuplock Scaffolding – Fast-locking modular systems for time-critical projects
- Ringlock Scaffolding – Adaptable to irregular geometries and tall structures
- Forged Fix Couplers & Forged Swivel Couplers – Precision-fabricated for secure joints
- BRC Clamps – Ideal for bar reinforcement and mesh applications
- Aluminium Ladders – Lightweight, robust, and perfect for quick site access
- Aluminium Scaffolding Towers – Mobile and easy to install
- Cable Trays – Durable and customizable for industrial and commercial use
- Adjustable Telescopic Props – Supporting your shuttering and slab needs
- Rhombus Anti-Skid Walkway & Steps – The next generation of grating solutions
Erection & Dismantling Services – Complete Scaffolding Support
Our expertise doesn't end with manufacturing. Faith Services offers end-to-end scaffolding erection and dismantling services, handled by experienced technicians who understand the importance of safety, speed, and structural stability.
Introducing: Rhombus Anti-Skid Walkway – The Future of Safety Platforms
Our patented Rhombus Anti-Skid Walkway Planks and Steps offer a cutting-edge alternative to traditional steel gratings. Engineered for superior grip, drainage, and durability, these innovative components ensure safer access across industrial and construction platforms — with lighter weight and faster installation.
Why Industry Leaders Choose Faith Services
Faith Services Pvt. Ltd. – Innovation in Every Step.
