FAIUM's National Meet emphasizes consumer care mandate for retail trade and rationalization of standards for aluminium utensils

New Delhi [India], December 21 : The Federation of All India Aluminium Utensils Manufacturers (FAIAUM) organized a national meet in New Delhi, where Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh, stressed the importance of adopting standards for manufacturing products with a keen assessment of cost implications.

The event aimed to address the concerns of the aluminium utensils manufacturers in the country and promote a consumer-centric approach in the retail trade.

Singh emphasized that focusing on consumer care is equally vital as consumer rights, and the trade and industry sectors should work collaboratively for mutual growth.

Singh said, "The trade and industry should focus on consumer care instead of consumer rights as both sectors complement each other. Trade and industry are important forces behind the nation's growth and as such it surely needs support and facilitation for getting ease of doing business".

Singh promised that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the government is dedicated to creating the finest trading environment possible so that quality goods may be produced to meet not just home but also worldwide demands.

During the meeting, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), highlighted the significance of adopting technology in the retail trade.

He identified the Internet, technology, communication, networking, and logistics as key drivers for future business in India, urging traders and small manufacturers to embrace technological advancements.

Khandelwal emphasized the need for wider consultations with stakeholders and extensive educational initiatives to raise awareness about standards and government policies in the retail sector.

Khandelwal said, "Five fundamentals i.e Internet, technology, communication, networking & logistics are the main drivers for future business in India and as such both traders and small manufacturers should not lag behind in the adoption of technology. The need for wider consultation with stakeholders and mass educational & awareness drive among the retail trade about standards and government policies".

FAIUM President, Brij Mohan Agrawal, urged the Union Government to comprehensively rationalize Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) standards for aluminium utensils.

He asserted that such a move is crucial to eliminate technical barriers, address resource constraints, and streamline the cost structure for small-scale manufacturers.

Agarwal said, "This move is imperative to eliminate technical barriers, address resource constraints, and streamline the cost structure for small-scale manufacturers of aluminium utensils. He said that trade & industry are facing substantial challenges due to the existing standards that often prove cumbersome and economically burdensome. The current standards not only pose technical impediments but also create a lopsided cost structure that disproportionately affects the smaller players in the market".

Agrawal pointed out that the existing standards pose challenges for the industry, creating technical impediments and an unbalanced cost structure that disproportionately affects smaller players.

The call for rationalization aligns with the commitment to facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the quality production of goods for both domestic and global markets.

