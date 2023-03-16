Falisha Technoworld, By entrepreneur Ali Asgar Shirazi launches Falisha Venture Capital firm to invest in startups

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (/PNN): Founded in 2019, Falisha Technoworld is a tech company firm based in Mumbai that looks forward to now investing in a wide array of startups through its new firm " Falisha Venture Capital"

Ali Asgar Shirazi, Founder and Managing Partner, Falisha Technoworld says that they look forward to invest Rs 30 CR in 2023 in new startup ideas as angel investors and also be a part of SERIES A rough for growing Startups.

In terms of investments, he shares that the fund sees opportunities in different places such as consumer tech, Food & Beverage tech, health tech, B2B (business-to-business), fintech and edtech, etc. The ticket size for the first investment will be around Rs 30-40 crore. The key difference is that the fund plans to reserve a substantial amount of capital as a follow-on for the compes it expects to invest in Series A.

About 30 per cent of our total commitment mentioned are already fulfilled ," he says.

We have already invested almost near to USD 1M in seed round of Hustlers Hospitality - a promising cloud kitchen and QSR company, which has just signed up 2 celebrity brands named "BURGIIR" with Mr. Abdu Rozik and second yet to be revealed. We are gald that hustlers hospitality over all was a very wise investment and we look forward to be a part of Series A round as well with them.

Ali mentions that Falisha Group is a returns focussed fund. In Fund I, out of the 3 compes were invested in 2022 , the fund has made one profitable exit and the second exit is currently in process.

Talking about valuations in the startup space, he shares that the valuations of the compes in the startup space have increased massively and the primary reason being that there is a lot of capital flowing into India.

"At Series A, given the demand-supply gap, you don't see too many funds primarily because there is too much hard work involved and there is a substantial amount of good opportunities available, thus few investors are interested to lead series A round," he says. Falisha Capital Ventures is in the space of funding Series A rounds for startups.

"We're not worried about valuations, we'll do deals based on what we believe is right for our investment," he says.

Falisha Venture Capital is an ambitious home-grown venture capital fund in India, they look to increase its bet on early-stage startups, said by Ali Asgar Shirazi, CEO. Falisha VC is targeting a corpus of up to Rs 30-40 crore for the fund that will invest only in seed and pre-series A rounds.

