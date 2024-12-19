Fame Finders Reveals "10 Successful Chartered Accountant Entrepreneurs In India"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: Fame Finders Media proudly unveils its latest campaign, "10 Successful Chartered Accountant Entrepreneurs In India." The initiative highlights Indian chartered accountants who have achieved extraordinary success as entrepreneurs. These chartered accountants encouraged to voice their challenges and showcase their unique pathways from receiving a CA degree to running successful firms.

1. Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He is the chancellor of the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, and ex-chairman of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. In 2023, Birla received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India.

He is also an honorary fellow at LBS and a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Birla has received several awards, including the International Advertising Association's "CEO of the Year Award" in 2016; the US India Business Council's "Global Leadership Award" in 2014; the Economic Times "Business Leader Award" in 2003 and 2013; and many more.

He serves on the London Business School's Asia Pacific Advisory Board and is an honorary fellow of the London Business School.

2. Deepak Parikh

Deepak Parekh (born 18 October 1944) is an Indian businessman and the former chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation, India's leading housing private development finance institution. It is based in Mumbai. He went to England in 1965 to qualify as a chartered accountant with the ICAEW; he completed his articles with Whinney, Smith and Whinney (which later became Ernst & Young) in London.

He was the first recipient of the Qimpro Platinum Award for Quality for his contributions to the services sector, and the youngest recipient of the Corporate Award for Life Time Achievement by the Economic Times. Padma Bhushan was conferred on him by the Government of India. In 2010 he was the first international recipient of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales' Outstanding Achievement Award, for his contribution over many years to the finance and accountancy profession.

3. CA Shankar Ghanshamdas Andani

Dr. Andani is the founder of Sai & Co., a Chartered Accountants firm based in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. With over 16 years of experience in Chartered Accountancy, he has audited numerous social institutions and religious places, ensuring compliance and contributing to the economic development of the country.

His commitment to social work is evident through his provision of free tax and accounting consultancy services to over 200 trusts, NGOs, temples, mosques, churches, and other organizations annually for the past 15 years.

Dr. Shankar Ghanshyamdas Andani has received numerous accolades for his exemplary work. He holds a staggering 70 world records, and has been honored with 65 doctoral degrees. He has been conferred with honorary doctorate degrees from America International University, International Theophany University, Magic Book of Records, and the World Human Rights Protection Commission.

In 2022, he was awarded the Best CA of the Year by Oasis World Records and received the Bharatiya Seva Ratna Award from the Global Scholar Foundation.

Currently, has been appointed as the National Co-Convener of the All Media Council. The organization, based in Ahmedabad, is known for promoting integrity and accountability in the media industry.

4. CA Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi, the visionary Founding Partner of KVAT & Co., brings over 25 years of expertise in Corporate Governance and Business Risk Services covering Risk Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Internal Audit, Control Assurance, Forensic, IFC, Compliances, Technology Consulting, etc. and responsible for the Quality Management and Business Development activities.

A Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) and Certified Information Security Auditor (CISA), he has led the firm from inception to becoming a trusted partner in governance, risk, and technology consulting. His global experience spans markets like India, the USA, the UK, the UAE, and several African nations such as Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Tunisia, Camerron etc, enabling strategic international partnerships.

Recognized as "CEO of the Year" by the Indian Achievers Forum in 2020-21, Amit is known for his empathetic leadership, financial acumen, and commitment to ethical excellence. He is a Motivational Speaker and regularly conducts sessions for the younger generation professionals in association with Tata Strive. He is a panelist with the Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association (WISACA). He conducts training sessions with ICAI WIRC forums and various organizations as a part of CSR activities.

5. CA Kunal Vaidya

Kunal Vaidya, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of KVAT & Co., brings over a decade of expertise across diverse industries.

He is a member of esteemed institutions like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

He has rich experience of working extensively across global markets like India, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), Cameroon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Cameroon.

Kunal is a strategic leader with almost 15+ years of experience in various industries like FMCG, Supply Chain, Ports and Logistics, Healthcare, Telecom, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Banking, Insurance, Mutual Funds, Retail, IT, Shipping, NBFCs, Food, Financial Services, ARCs, Plastics, Chemical and Specialty Chemicals, Perto Chemicals etc.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, he actively contributes to society by teaching children at the local orphanage and regularly donating blood to support Thalassemia patients, which showcases his dedication towards helping the society.

Kunal's leadership at KVAT & Co. exemplifies a blend of strategic prowess, passionate exploration, and a commitment to values, driving the firm towards global excellence and integrity in all its endeavors.

6. CA Deendayal Agrawal

CA Deendayal Agrawal is the Founder Chairman of the CSR Research Foundation. The organization is a non-profit organization that is registered under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956. Its main goal is to help the corporate sector fulfill their corporate social responsibilities by providing relevant information through research, seminars, symposiums, workshops, conferences, and projects. He is also the convenor at BJP CA CELL, Delhi, and a renowned financial consultant. In 2016 Government of India has nominated CA Deendayal Agrawal as Non official Govt. Nominee Director under CA category in the Bank of Maharashtra for a period of Three years.

He is associated with many social organizations and awarded by Hindustan Times as crown of Delhi as CA in Social category. He has been elected two times as member of Northern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2006- 2012.

For the benefit of school and college girls and women, the CSR Research Foundation placed hundreds of incinerators and free sanitary napkin vending machines at various Delhi-NCR institutions and schools as part of the 'MISSIONAAA'.

7. CA Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta, a qualified CA, CS and CMA, is a visionary entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of The Virtual Group and Sampoorn EV, wherein he is at the forefront of transforming Accounting and Compliance Outsourcing and consulting solutions and Electric Mobility. With a robust background in Financial and Business Management, Vikas has cultivated a reputation for innovative and strategic thinking. Under his leadership, The Virtual Group has developed cutting-edge Accounting and Compliance outsourced virtual services that enhance Financial reporting capabilities for clients across various industries. Meanwhile, Sampoorn EV is making significant strides in the electric vehicle sector, promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions. Vikas is passionate about leveraging technology to address pressing environmental challenges, and he actively advocates for sustainable practices in business. His commitment to excellence and sustainability positions him as a leading figure in both the Financial Management and green energy landscapes.

8. CA Dinesh Kumar Gupta

Dinesh Kumar Gupta is a Chartered Accountant (CA). He has a rich experience with leading groups. In his journey, he has been associated with some of the most well-known and respected business leaders and corporate houses and has received a wealth of knowledge through interactions, which ultimately benefited his organization. He understands every nuance of the field and brings an intellectual touch to his projects. Known for his unrelenting and non-compromising attitude he will leave no stone unturned to turn Samridhi Group into one of the most respected names in the field of real estate.

The organization, Samridhi Group is engaged in Real Estate Development industry. Successfully delivering on time and with quality homes to the home buyers, with a vision and mission to be a leader in the market of honesty and transparency. Samridhi Group is expanding exponentially and have ambitious plans for PAN India presence.

9. CA Ajit Kumar Singh

Ajit Kumar Singh is a Chartered Accountant of India, based in Renukut, Uttar Pradesh, India. He has completed his studies at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - Delhi Chapter. As a partner at SHARP & CO, he drives excellence in financial consultancy. He has also been a Past President at We CA Guild. Through his excellence and dedication he has been an eminent personality in the industry.

WeCA Guild is dedicated to Chartered Accountants, providing a platform for professional development, industry insights, and networking. Join our community to stay at the forefront of your career and connect with peers from the CA fraternity.

10. Aroon Purie

The founder, publisher, and chief editor of India Today, Aroon Purie, was born in 1944. He was also the previous CEO of the India Today Group. In addition to being the chairman and managing director of TV Today, he is the managing director of Thomson Press (India) Limited. The Padma Bhushan award was given to him. In addition, he served as Reader's Digest India's chief editor. He gave his daughter Kalli Purie leadership of the India Today Group in October 2017.

After months of work and research, Fame Finders discovered that these chartered accountants have made a contributions to the nation and rewarded through such campaigns will have the opportunity for these kind of personalities to come forward in the future.

